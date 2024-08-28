Just two days after a Russian bombing damaged important electrical installations that have affected millions of people in 15 Ukrainian provinces, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, announced this Thursday the imminent shipment of seven generators as a sign of support to Kiev. The shipment, which is added to another 14 that the Government already sent in November 2022, represents “unwavering” aid to Ukraine in the face of an “unjust and always unjustifiable” invasion, Albares stressed early in the morning during a visit to the headquarters of Finanzauto, the company that manufactures the devices, in Arganda del Rey (Madrid), to which he was accompanied by the Ukrainian ambassador, Sergy Pogoreltsev. “This gesture by Spain sends an unequivocal signal to the Kremlin that all its plans to conquer Ukraine, to break the will of the Ukrainian people and force them to surrender, are doomed to failure,” said the ambassador.

These seven generators, for which the Spanish Agency for Development Cooperation (Aecid) – which depends on Foreign Affairs – has paid 360,000 euros, will be sent to Ukraine to help mitigate the serious energy shortages caused by the recent attacks on the country’s infrastructure, according to the ministry in a statement. The equipment will be transferred in the next few days to Poland, on the border with Ukraine, to later enter the country, where it will be used to guarantee energy in hospitals during the winter, adds Finanzauto. A transfer that will be assumed by the European Civil Protection Mechanism. The distribution within Ukraine is still unknown and it is a strategy that kyiv will mark based on the needs of the moment and “following the priorities marked by the energy and winter preparation plan” that the Ukrainian authorities are preparing, according to Foreign Affairs.

Pogoreltsev, who accompanied Albares at all times, maintains that with his attacks on basic infrastructure for the civilian population, such as energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin is violating international law. These attacks have damaged Ukraine’s ability to not only generate but also distribute energy, causing power outages that affect millions of people. The manufacturer, for its part, assures that these devices (Cat generator sets) are autonomous and independent units designed to provide reliable electricity in a wide variety of situations, including both emergency situations and continuous use. With the seven devices that Spain is now sending, which have a total power of 1,200,000 W, the Government estimates that approximately 240 families can be supplied with electricity under normal conditions.

On Monday, Moscow struck these infrastructure with more than 100 missiles, causing power cuts across the country and in parts of Moldova, which is connected to the invaded country’s power grid. The Ukrainian government had planned to resume exporting electricity after two months in which Russian attacks on its power grid had been reduced. But those plans have been thwarted.

Since the Russian aggression began in February 2022, 70% of the country’s electricity generation capacity has been destroyed, Albares said this morning. And the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, Andrii Yermak, has already warned Russia on the social network Telegram that Ukraine will respond to the attacks in kind: “The will to destroy the energy industry [ucrania] will cost Russia dearly: its own infrastructure.”