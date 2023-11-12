The Spanish team won without problems (75-34) its second game of the qualifying phase for the Women’s Eurobasket 2025, which faced Austria this Sunday at the Santiago Martín Sports Hall in Tenerife. It was a match with little history, since from the first moments the team led by Miguel Méndez clearly dominated an opponent who was weak in defense and had many problems in being able to overcome the Spanish defense.

It was the first time that Spain and Austria faced each other and the superiority of the Spanish team against a very combative rival, but with many shortcomings in their game, both in defense and attack, was clear. To put a negative aspect on the Spanish team was the lack of success in three-point shots with one scored out of 14 attempts. From the first moments, Spanish dominance was clear. 12-0 (min.4) and the Austrians’ first basket in the 5th minute (12-3) after a triple scored by Sina Elker Holleri.

The advantages increased with a very practical game by the Spanish with outside movements to look for balls inside where Spain was much superior. Austria, which took advantage of the small local doubts to score, tried to open the Spanish defense based on outside shots, but without luck, not only because of its mistakes, but because Spain was very strong on the rebound. In the second half, more of the same, a Spanish team maintaining its line of play looking to counterpunch and score from inside and an Austrian team that tried, mainly with outside shots due to the Spanish team’s greater power inside.

Match sheet

Spain 75 (20+23+15+17). Casas (14), Cazorla (4), Conde (4), Gil (14), Ginzo (16) â initial-, Hermosa (4), Domínguez (-), Torrens (3), Romero (-), Rodríguez ( 5), Oma (2) and Pendande (9).

Austria 34 (9+8+8+9). Koizar (-), Fusch Robetin (-), Schicher (10), Wildbacher (-), Sill (4) â initial-, Alborova (-), Kunz (6), Zderadodicka (4), Allesch (7), Holleri (3), Krisper (-) and Solyom (-).

Referees: Pedroso (POR), Dominique (GIB) and Coanus FRA).

Incidents: 2,000 spectators.

