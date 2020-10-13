one. If Spain wins tonight in Ukraine they will have mathematically avoided relegation to the second division of the Nations League (only the last of each group comes down). It would also be worth a draw if Switzerland does not win in Germany. In order to be first in the group and access the Final Four of the tournament, if Spain wins their match and Germany does not beat Switzerland, they could well be worth two draws in the last two days (in Switzerland and at home against Germany) to achieve the objective.

2. Spain drew their first match against Ukraine on March 29, 2003 (2-2 in Kiev, with goals from Voronin, Raúl, Etxeberría and Horshkov) and since then he has won every match between the two teams: 2-1 in 2003, 0-4 in 2006, 1-0 and 0-1 in 2015 and 4-0 in 2020. The only victory for La Roja on Ukrainian territory dates from October 12, 2015 (0-1 in Kiev, with a goal from Mario Gaspar).

3. Ukraine’s last goal against Spain was scored by Andriy Shevchenko, current coach, on September 10, 2003 in Elche. Since then, the ex-Soviet national team has played football for six hours and six minutes without scoring a single goal against La Roja (which in that period of time has scored ten goals).

4. Since the separation from the USSR, the Spanish team has played 40 times against former Soviet teams, accumulating 32 victories, seven draws and one defeat. (0-1 against Georgia, on June 7, 2016, in a friendly played in Getafe). However, Spain have only been able to win one of their last four matches against these national teams.

5. Spain has fifteen consecutive games without losing. It is the sixth best streak in the history of the national team and the second best current series of any national team in the world, only behind the 18 games in a row that Italy has led. La Roja’s record (which is also a world record) is still a long way off: 35 matches in a row between February 2007 and June 2009.

Shevchenko scored the last Ukrainian goal against Spain.

6. After winning 1-2 in Romania in September 2019, the Spanish team has four draws in a row away from home (1-1 in Norway, 1-1 in Sweden, 1-1 in Germany and 0-0 in Portugal). Spain has never drawn five games in a row as a visitor and has not linked five games without winning outside its borders since March 2005.

7. Ukraine has three defeats in a row against Spain (4-0), France (7-1) and Germany (1-2) and has not reached four since September 2011. Last Tuesday’s defeat in Saint-Denis against the reigning world champion marks the biggest beating ever received by the Ukrainian national team in its 28-year history.

8. Spain will add 5.82 points in the FIFA Ranking if they win today and will lose 1.68 if they draw or 9.18 if they lose. If Luis Enrique’s men achieve victory, they could finish this FIFA date in fifth place in the world ranking of teams, as long as Portugal (plays at home against Sweden) or Uruguay (plays in Quito against Ecuador) do not win.

9. Sergio Ramos returns to a territory that brings him wonderful memories. In Kiev he went down in history as the seventh man to win the Eurocup and the European Cup in the same stadium, after the six Bayern Germans who made that double in Heysel: Sepp Maier, Paul Breitner, Georg Schwarzenbeck, Franz Beckenbauer, Uli Hoeness and Gerd Müller.

10. Spain has added five victories and a single defeat (2-3 against England in October 2018) with Polish referees. Tonight will be the third match of the Spanish team led by Pawel Gil (0-4 against Luxembourg in 2014 and 1-2 against Macedonia in 2017). There have been no expulsions or penalties in La Roja matches refereed by Polish braids.