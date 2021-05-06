Pablo Hernández, the president of the Consortium of the Canary Islands Special Zone (ZEC), in the García Sanabria park in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Miguel Velasco Almendral

The Canary Islands are trying to strengthen their economy beyond tourism and become strong in technological innovation, in software development, in the animation industry, in scientific research and in the study of clean energy. At a time when the pandemic has sunk tourism and raised the unemployment rate to 25%, the archipelago leaves, according to the new president of the Canary Islands Special Zone Consortium (ZEC), with an advantage in this field, despite the general ignorance. “Spain has the best platform in the whole of the West for scientific research as well as for technological innovation and for sociological studies and market research, and it doesn’t know it”, says Pablo Hernández (Tenerife, 33 years old): “She is Spanish, her name is Canary Islands and has 7,500 square kilometers of surface surrounded by coastline ”.

To demonstrate this claim, he uses arguments from the past and the future. “The Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias was the first organization to identify big BangAlthough the Americans were the first to publish it, and we are leaders in the development of offshore wind energy ”, he explains. “The development of the Canarias brand so linked to tourism has not allowed everything behind it to be seen,” he says. And he adds that, paradoxically, tourism is, at the same time, a great asset for innovation. “We are good at exploiting the service, but not so good at exploiting the knowledge, the technology that is around tourism. And tourism favors innovation ”, he concludes.

Hernández assures that he is intensifying contacts with various national and international players in the technology industry to market the archipelago as a sandbox (testing ground) primarily focused on testing new mobile devices, 5G telephony and internet of things projects. Something that could become a reality as tourism reactivates. “We have more than ten million tourists for this [en años sin pandemia] from dozens of different countries, with very diverse mobile devices and operators ”, he explains. “This makes us a spectacular test bed for testing mobile internet terminals, nanodevices or compatibility issues ”.

Ánima Kitchent headquarters in the Canary Islands. Zec zone

20 years of history

The Canary Islands Special Zone (ZEC) was created in 2000 as a low-tax zone designed to generate activity and employment on the islands. Its growth, however, did not take long to disappoint expectations. “The legal basis of the ZEC is from 1994, and the reality of then has little to do with that of today,” he explains. Initially, it was created with the aim of creating an area with tax advantages (off shore) for the financial sector. The European Commission did not authorize it. It was also sold as a free zone for industrial, transformation, handling and marketing activities and was limited to a geographical area, something that has already been eliminated. “I have encountered an entity with a partially blurred objective that began to redrawn from the reform that was undertakenOr in 2014 and, above all, in the last two years: now is the time to put a lot of effort into consolidating that identity linked to intangibles with greater added value, the animation industry, software development, energy companies renewable.

“Currently we have very powerful software developers,” Hernández lists. “For example, the computer program of the Ikea stores is made in the Canary Islands, that of the Volkswagen dealers is made in the Canary Islands, that of Lufthansa is made in the Canary Islands, the customer service of the London Underground is made in the Canary Islands, and there are powerful special effects and animation companies based here ”.

One of them is Ánima Kitchent, an animation studio responsible for titles such as Cleo & Cuquin or Lea & Pop. It was born in Mexico at the beginning of the century, and it settled in Madrid in 2014 and in Gran Canaria in 2016. “We are a pure and simple ZEC company,” explains Agustín Arocha, head of the local headquarters that employs more than 60 people. “We were established due to tax advantages, which allow us to compete both in our own productions and in works for third parties.” Currently, 75% of the workforce in Spain is based in the Canary Islands. “When you settle in, 90% comes from outside, obviously. But now more than 60% of the office here you start with 90% out of employment, but currently more than 60% is of Canarian origin. Not only that, we carry out training courses to create a quarry and an industry that stays on the islands ”.

The Irish ‘model’

One of the models that Hernández contemplates to enhance the attraction of companies to the Canary Islands may be Ireland. “But with caveats that we cannot copy,” he clarifies. “They do improper things that the European Union questions,” he explains, referring to his aggressive fiscal policy. “The Canary Islands is a regime with substance, which requires that there be employees and that the intangible is developed here and we are authorized by the EU and controlled by the Tax Agency ”. Among the aspects that the ZEC can copy is the niche recruitment policy and the support they provide to companies once they are established in their territory.

Tax advantages Companies located in the ZEC Zone have a reduced tax rate of 4%, although it depends on job creation. In addition, everything that is invested in R&D is deducted between 45% and 75% up to an investment of three million. “In the peninsula or Europe these deductions are usually around 25%,” says Pablo Hernández, president of the ZEC Zone Consortium. “Very few people know this.” In technological innovation the deduction amounts to 40%. “This applies to more companies, since it serves to launch new or pilot products.” In addition, the second year can be monetized part, which means that it is converted into a grant. The ZEC closed 2020 with a total of 102 registered entities, with a commitment to create employment of 1,045 jobs and an investment of 87 million euros. Hernández explained that in the 2014-2020 period “4,530 jobs have been created, bringing the total number of jobs at this time to 8,204”.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA at Facebook Y Twitter.