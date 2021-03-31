Not even against Kosovo, a team that is still cradled in universal football after its admission in 2016, was Spain awarded a match of confetti and streamers. Confused as the Red one is, the same is haunted by Greece and Georgia, which is keeping Kosovo tense, 116th team in the FIFA rankings. A leaden Spain that did not even enjoy a 2-0. A blunder by Unai Simón led to a goal by Halimi from home. Five minutes of grief for Luis Enrique’s men, who snorted with a goal from Gerard Moreno. A relief for this Red and a gift for Ramos, who was able to make the final walk in his career towards the record that haunts him.

To start with, half an hour to bore and a couple of minutes to win. A football classic: a first powerhouse that handles an ordinary back and forth until an opponent from the broom truck withers his legs and his spirits. Until Spain started shooting the most news came from abroad. What if Luis Enrique locks her up for an hour in the elevator of the concentration hotel. What if the second consecutive substitution of the eternal Sergio Ramos – technical decision, it was said from the bench -.

Pedri and Jordi Alba, the best dance partner of this Red in transit, were looking for on the field. On the other side there were fewer Marcos Llorente, again an orthopedic side, which leaves Atlético’s explosive forward midfielder more stranded. But that’s how the coach decided to audit him. With Kosovo sheltered in its muddy rear and with no apparent prospect of catching a glimpse of Unai Simón, Spain lacked gear. Something of frenzy, of overflow, of daring. Much scrubbed by the periphery of the visiting area, but few riflemen. Just Alba and Morata tested Uljkani, a Kosovar goal. A Spain in the waiting room, reduced to formalism until logic prevails over illogical. That’s how it went. But not quite.

Red swirling, suddenly Kosovo was opened wide. Bisoñez. The team conceded that in a corner the ball would flirt with Dani Olmo at a peak in the area. Without a gag, the Leipzig player positioned himself, charged and slammed the ball into Uljkani’s left square. An extraordinary warped shot. Olmo, Georgia’s late-night jackal, isn’t just classy. He has ammo in his boots.

The Kosovars were still cursing him when Pedri, with a geometric diagonal pass, put Ferran Torres into orbit. Like his comrade Olmo, Kosovo gave him horizons. Bad decision. The City winger advanced and, more than a shot, dropped a grenade. The ball came out with shrapnel and ran flat until it bounced off the right post of the Kosovar goal and came to rest on the net. 2-0. A slab for Kosovo with an hour to go? A calm for the unstable and erratic Spain of the last week? Neither one nor the other, even if it seemed so.

With the respite, Luis Enrique’s team made a more pleasant hair until the intermission. There were no bragging, but there were sparks, by grace and other people’s derangements. Pedri waved Olmo, Ferran and Morata, but La Roja lacked constancy. Today it is not a set set. He searches and searches for Luis Enrique, and he looks for his boys, who with so many roller coasters sometimes do not recognize each other.

Simon … and the ‘Kosovo moment’

Without continuity, after the break Spain had less weight. He no longer played solitaire around the perimeter of the visiting ranch. The Spanish team became so brittle that Kosovo found themselves in an unexpected situation: with more ball at their feet than they had dreamed of and with dictation on the scoreboard.

Unai Simón lost a control with his foot in a somewhat risky outing, Halimi sliced ​​the ball off him and holed it into the local goal with a shot from the Spanish midfield. General perplexity: Kosovo moment. Halimi’s was not the only occasion. It didn’t have a battery, but it did give some warnings.

On alert, Luis Enrique threw off the bench. First with Fabián and Gerard Moreno. The Villarreal striker did not take long to come to the rescue. He caught a header from a corner kick and La Roja avoided another suffocation. Rodri and Canales burst in to walk the ball and the time waned at their feet. Once the mess was resolved, Luis Enrique yielded to Ramos. He presented him with his 180th international match – four to equal the absolute record of Egyptian Hassan – with five minutes remaining to the match. Things of these times, where some records are oscarize to unthinkable extremes. Issue to discuss, especially when the winks are made in official clashes. As well as debating the reasons why this Red is not amused or against Kosovo. Something does not add up.

