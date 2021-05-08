The European Commission has in its hands the release of almost 70,000 million euros for Spain to strengthen the recovery after one of the worst economic crises in decades, caused by the coronavirus. The Government knows that Brussels will not activate the transfers until it carefully analyzes some commitments that the Executive sent a week ago, about which it has been shedding details these days after the regional elections in Madrid.

Some proposals are hard to digest for an exhausted population after the pandemic. For this reason, a good part of the reforms, which in some cases will mean tightening the belt, will not arrive until well into 2022, a good part of 2023 and even 2024.

With this calendar, the Executive crosses even the line of the current legislature – it will end, at the latest, in December 2023 – in an agenda full of programs to change the skin of the economy with a more social, ecological, inclusive and productive system. But, at the same time, with some legal changes that Spaniards will have to get used to over time if they want Brussels to keep the tap of European funds open.

The new ERTE: quota of companies and staff



There will be a new “internal adjustment mechanism” that provides “flexibility” to companies so that they can sporadically dispose of their workforce, but at the same time “guarantee the employment” of these workers. It will be the ERTE of the future, which will replace the current ones. But to guarantee its viability, both employers and employees will have to provide the necessary financing with their contributions, in addition to the help of the State.

Collective bargaining: restoring measures



The repeal of the labor reform of the PP governments will only tackle some points of that controversial regulation: that of the changes in collective bargaining, especially regarding the ultra-activity of the agreements, the relationship between sectoral agreements and the of the company; and the negotiation mechanisms in the substantial modification of working conditions.

Three types of contract: permanent, temporary and internship



Another measure of the labor counter-reform that the Government will negotiate will seek the simplification of contracts (stable, temporary and training / internships), to generalize indefinite hiring in a market with a temporality greater than 25% and return to the temporary contract the causality that it corresponds to the limited duration, even applying an “effective mechanism to eliminate the abuse of temporary, isolated or concatenated hiring, on the same worker or the same job position”.

Pension revaluation: linked to the CPI



There will be a new formula for the revaluation of pensions that will be based on the CPI of the previous year to guarantee that retirees maintain their purchasing power. The Government wants to approve a law in the coming weeks to be approved before the end of the year and thus put an end to the minimum increase of 0.25% to which the reform of the PP gave retirees.

Early retirement: new penalties



The Executive has designed disincentives to reduce the number of early retirements (four out of ten). The new scheme will reduce the initial pension for each month that the retirement is advanced – not by quarters, as now – and the cuts will range between a minimum of 2.81% (one month before) and a maximum of 21% (24 months before), compared to the current 1.6% and 16%, respectively in each case. In addition, the cut will be applied on the real pension and not on the regulatory base. Delayed retirement will also be encouraged, with a check of up to 12,000 euros for each year of delay over the legal age.

New calculations: bases, years and adjustments



The maximum contribution bases will be increased (4,070 euros) in 30 years and the maximum pension will be adapted (2,707 euros). In addition, there will be a progressive extension of the years needed to contribute to obtain a pension, although it is open to choosing the best periods. In addition, there will be a new sustainability factor (that of 2013 was never applied): an adjustment mechanism that seeks balance between workers and pensioners.

Freelance contributions: according to your income



There will be a new contribution system for the self-employed based on the net returns from their activity. It will begin to implement it during 2022 “gradually by approximating the minimum contribution bases by tranches to the worker’s real income.” However, the Government has told social agents that its entry into force will be delayed to 2023 and there will be a ten-year transitional period.

Tax reform: tax increases?



The tax reform will come into effect in the first quarter of 2023. Although the plan does not directly detail a tax increase, it does mention that new taxes will be created, especially in the environmental and digital area, the tax base will be expanded and figures will be reviewed. such as Patrimony, Successions and Companies, including a minimum rate of 15%.

Green taxes: plastics and waste



In addition to the ‘Tobin Tax’ and the ‘Google Tax’ which will take effect this summer, new taxes will be applied between now and 2023 aimed at contributing to the ecological transition. This same year the new regulation of taxes on non-reusable plastic containers began to be applied, with a rate of 0.45 euros per kilogram. The tax on waste deposits in landfills and incineration will also be implemented and the tax on fluorinated greenhouse gases will be modified.

Registration, diesel and tolls: driving, more expensive



In the first quarter of 2022, the registration tax, now transferred to the regions, will be reviewed, with a tax of between 4.75% and 14.7%, depending on their emissions. The Government proposes to review the circulation tax and the discount on hydrocarbons used as fuel for the progressive equalization of tax rates in view of their polluting power. In other words, the diesel incentives will be withdrawn from 2023. The most controversial proposal at this point is to apply a pay-per-use mechanism on the roads from 2024. The measure would serve to end the deficit generated by these infrastructures and finance the 11,000 million a year that it costs to maintain the network.

The first 9 billion



Once the Recovery Plan has been sent to Brussels, the European Commission will have two months to evaluate it. The Ministry of Economy does not expect surprises in this regard and anticipates that it will be in June when the national plan receives the final approval, which would allow it to immediately receive, at the latest in July, a pre-financing of 9,000 million euros. Starting in the summer, Europe would pay another 16,000 million euros, to which should be added the 2,000 million from the REACT-EU program (within the Next Generation funds) of cohesion aid.

All these disbursements would complete the 27,000 million euros that the Government has already included in the General State Budgets for this year and that, as explained this week by the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, would already be being deployed in certain segments, such as the active policies of employment and dependency.

After the first tranche that would arrive from the summer, the European Commission will launch a semi-annual payment system for the distribution of European funds, of which Spain will account for a total of 140,000 million euros over the next six years. Of that total figure, 70,000 million will be lost.

These following payments will be made in accordance with the fulfillment of certain objectives and milestones established in the Recovery Plan. And, according to the Spanish program, the labor reform would have to be the first to be ready to receive these new sections. If not the final text, at least the main agreements reached within the framework of social dialogue.

Regarding the planned investments, the idea is that most of the disbursements will be executed in 2022 and 2023, with priority sectors such as sustainable mobility or the rehabilitation of public buildings and homes.