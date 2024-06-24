ANDSpain, which had already qualified for the last date of group B, complied with the procedure and closed a perfect campaign with a victory against Albania which turned out to be more complicated than expected, this Monday in Dusseldorf, a 1-0 that secured first place in the area.

The team led by Luis de la Fuente got the lead very early and then managed it against an opponent who wanted to please in what ended up being their last game in the tournament: they finished last, with just one point.

The goal that gave Spain the victory came in the 12th minute, when Dani Olmo put a pass into space and Ferran Torres beat goalkeeper Thoma Strakosha.

De la Fuente, with classification assured, decided to rest practically all the starters and only one of the players who was a first baseman in the last game against Italy, Aymeric Laporte, appeared in the lineup to face Albania.

Spain, despite Albania’s initial siege, had the initiative and got into the game after the goal, but was unsuccessful in the first half and went into half-time with a larger lead.

The problem for Albania was that they had to score two goals to stay in the race. He wasn’t even close to the first, despite the good will.

Spain now waits for one of the best third parties in the round of 16 of Euro 2024, while the Albanians decently closed their first participation in the tournament.

