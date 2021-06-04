The Eurocup is already there, and to get in the mood we had an aperitif of tronío with Portugal in front and a welcome prolegomenon: the joint candidature for the World 2030. I don’t know if it will come out, it is the centenary and it will have many girlfriends, but I like to go hand in hand with ‘or neighboring country’ in this initiative. It was a simple and clean act, with the presence of the highest hierarchies of the two countries, King of Spain and president of Portugal to the head. Only the exchange of T-shirts detracted. The Portuguese went to great lengths to screen print the name of Philip VI that we in ours that of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

And then, football, with 15,000 spectators finally watching a serious game, played with a strong leg and without giving away a meter. Luis Enrique released some surprise in the line-up although not in the goal, where he insisted on Unai Simon, that returned to give evidence of insecurity. That and above all the lack of a goal were the deficits to point to the Selection, which was otherwise fine. A group of players at the service of an idea in which they believe and interpret well. They pressure the rival where it is most appropriate, they steal, they go out for the band. All in one. Spain it was better than Portugal, current champion of the Eurocup and the League of Nations.

The role of Llorente as a winger because in that position he loses contribution at the top, but the truth is that he had it yesterday, and very serious. Its strength is impressive. It became strange to play with two left-handed centrals, Pau Torres Y Laporte. Thiago he still risks balls unnecessarily. But the group works and arrives, gives an impression of solvency … until it reaches the top. There were a long half dozen arrivals with a lot of air of finishing in goal or goal, but only one great save from Rui Patricio, at the head of Ferran torres. Let’s add a shot to the stick of Morata, already in the discount, in the clearest of all. The rest were blunders difficult to explain.