The balance of the Spanish labor market casts more shadows than lights in a month that historically is peculiar since the decline in employment coexists with a fall in the number of unemployed. This trend persists despite the changes that the labor reform has brought about in the hiring scheme since its application almost three years ago. The seasonal factor, in this case, is reinforced by the collapse of registered employment in the hospitality industry, which has forced the destruction of 30,051 jobs in one month -the biggest drop in the last three years- despite the respite that the decrease of 16,036 unemployed offers to SEPE.

Specifically, the figures published by the ministries of Social Security and Labor point to the worst outcome of the last three years both in terms of employment and unemployment. The 30,051 destroyed jobs meanmore than double (159% more) than those lost in the same month of last year (-11,583), greatly exceed the drop in 2022 (-155) and are diametrically opposed to the increase in contributors in 2021 – figures still affected by the impact of the pandemic – when the balance was 61,768 more affiliates. Since 2002, employment has grown ten times and fallen thirteen times. With this, the rubric of Social Security contributors amounts to 21,302,463 to the month of November.

To understand this decline, looking at the distribution among the 17.8 million employees, the main obstacle is found in the hospitality. Here alone, a total of 118,721 jobs. In fact, of the twenty-one main headings of activity areas, only seven register decreases. The second most discounted jobs are artistic, recreational and entertainment activities, with 1,828 fewer, followed by agriculture (-1,467), other services (-1,652) and public administration (-1,312). On the other hand, the two sectors that created the most jobs were education (+27,430) and commerce (+23,297).

Less unemployment

As has been mentioned, one of the peculiarities of the behavior of the labor market in the months of November is the correlative drop in unemployment despite the destruction of jobs. Precisely, just as it is the hospitality industry that accounts for job destruction, it is services in general that accumulate half of the SEPE losses. A circumstance that responds to the fact that the hiring to begin to reinforce the businesses for Christmas and for the previous specific campaigns – such as Black Friday – do not compensate for the termination of hospitality contracts, which drag the extension in the months after summer. of the tourist season and coverage of the holidays in the month of October even with high territorial mobility.









But the drop in unemployment last November is also lower than that recorded in previous years. He decrease of 16,036 unemployed is 34% lower than last year’s figure (-24,573), 52% lower than that of 2022 (-33,512) and 78% lower than three years ago (-74,381). Of the last twelve headings, unemployment fell on eight occasions and rose on another four.

By economic sectors with respect to October, the arrest registered decreases in the sectors of services in 8,693 peopleindustry 2,268, construction 2,124 and agriculture 1,902. While the group without previous employment decreases by 1,049 people. Specifically, the SEPE registers a total of 2,586,018 unemployed, the lowest number since 2007.

The behavior of self-employment also deserves special mention. Last month, Social Security registered 746 new self-employed workers, placing the total number of contributors to the special regime at 3,385,663 self-employedbeing the highest volume of affiliates since 2002 for the month of November.

In this case, the increase in self-employed workers is also peculiar. The slight increase in self-employed workers contrasts with the last two falls in 2023 (-1,070) and 2022 (-2,801). Since 2002, Social Security has recorded eleven drops in self-employed workers and twelve increases. ç

Here, to a certain extent proportional to what happened in the general regime, the sectors that most autonomously contribute to the increase in the eleventh month of the year are professional, scientific and technical activities (+1,654) and education (+1,257). In contrast, the greatest decreases are recorded in the hospitality (-2,831)and against the employee regime, commerce loses 2,330 self-employed workers. Here, eight sectors of activity register falls, household activities remain neutral and another twelve register increases.