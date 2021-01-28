A waiter prepares the terrace tables on a terrace in Barcelona. Albert garcia

The Spanish economy destroyed 622,600 jobs during 2020, a year marked by the pandemic and confinement measures and mobility restrictions to stop the spread of the virus, which have dealt a tremendous blow to economic activity. This decrease represents a reduction in employment of 3.12% compared to the previous year. In total at the end of last year there were 19,344,300 people with work in Spain.

The unemployment rate climbed to 16.1%, the highest level since 2017, according to the Labor Force Survey (EPA) released this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics. The total number of unemployed stands at 3,719,800 people. The EPA is the best indicator to measure the health of the labor market. And the one published this Thursday shows that employment has suffered greatly in 2020. Only during the Great Seclusion, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) baptized the periods of strict confinement between March and summer, more than a million were destroyed in Spain of jobs, an unprecedented figure. That second quarter of 2020 was the blackest in the statistical series for the labor market. Not in the worst years of previous crises is there a similar bump.

Although the fourth quarter of 2020 has behaved better than expected both in terms of employment and unemployment, it has not served to recover the damage caused by the coronavirus to the labor market, which is highly marked by seasonal fluctuations. In this case, the second wave of covid-19 began to grow at the end of November, in the middle of Black Friday, and had a negative influence on the Christmas hiring campaign, decisive for the end of the year, which usually has a negative accent because seasonal sectors such as tourism, hospitality or construction are blurred. Despite this, the fourth quarter of 2020 has been characterized by performing better than in previous years. The number of employed increased by 167,400 people to stand at 19,344,300 workers thanks to the lukewarm economic recovery experienced in the last part of the year. Between October and December, employment increased by 151,800 women and 15,600 men. For its part, the number of unemployed fell in the quarter by 3,100 people, 0.08% less than the previous quarter.

The evolution of employment in Spain over the past year has been closely linked to the different waves of the pandemic. During the summer, when it seemed that the damn plague seemed to subside, the labor market recovered strongly, creating almost 600,000 jobs, many linked to tourism. The recovery in the third and fourth quarters has not been sufficient to repair the damage caused in the Great Seclusion. The balance of 2020 leaves more unemployment, less employed and more families with all their members without work. At the end of 2020 there were 609,900 families with all their members unemployed.

The labor market in Spain is very elastic and sensitive to changes in the economic cycle due to the high rate of temporary employment, which means that as soon as an economic downturn occurs, thousands of temporary jobs are destroyed, many linked to the service sector.

The labor market would have presented a much worse clinical picture if it had not been for the Temporary Employment Regulation Records (ERTE), employment protection schemes that allow companies to lower their labor costs in exchange for avoiding layoffs. During the great severe lockdown, between April and May last year, more than 3.4 million workers were in ERTE. However, this figure has been reduced as the different economic sectors have been incorporated to the activity by lifting some of the toughest restrictions. Currently there are about 750,000 people affected by these protection schemes, most of them are workers in the hospitality sector and the tourism sector

The Government, like that of European countries, has used this formula to avoid a greater drain on employment. It has done so through large agreements with social agents. Employers and unions have agreed to up to four extensions of the ERTE to preserve employment. A measure that last year cost around 35,000 million euros for the public coffers, including aid for cessation of activity for self-employed workers.

Another reason why employment has prevented a major disaster from the hit of the pandemic has been teleworking. Although with some difficulties many companies have managed to maintain a certain level of activity thanks to the fact that their employees have been able to work remotely despite mobility restrictions. And this is also reflected in the abundant statistics from the EPA that reveals that approximately one in 10 employed persons has worked from home more than half the days a week.