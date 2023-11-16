MADRID. Make a “virtue of necessity”, do it “in the name of Spain”. For Pedro Sánchez, the time for bluffs or backward balls to stall is over: almost four months after that July 23rd which for his opponents and various pollsters could have sealed his collapse, the time has instead come to reveal the cards with which he has secured, not without the strong stomach aches of a part of the country, sufficient support for a new job as prime minister. And so, on the eve of the vote of confidence in Parliament on his new government project, there are also the thorniest issues to face. Starting with the amnesty he decided to grant to the Catalan secessionists, in the name of “national interest”, to “overcome the fractures of the past” and, before that, in exchange for their decisive “yes” to his third presidential term.

The law with which Sánchez’s socialists and their allies intend to “cancel criminal, administrative and accounting responsibilities” from over 300 people for events that occurred between 2012 and 2023 in the context of Catalan independence was the great object of the political debate of last two months. Because already shortly after the summer general elections, which ended with an insufficient victory for the People’s Party (centre-right) and the outgoing prime minister with a chance of remaining in power, it was clear that that would be the main price to pay to obtain the keys to the new legislature . And Sánchez chose to accept the challenge, thus closing controversial agreements that allowed him to cash in on the promise of 179 votes in favor at the Congress of Deputies, three more than the minimum necessary, while large sectors of the right rebelled. Also because among the parliamentarians willing to support him are the seven from Junts for Catalunya, the party of the former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, a character who is not exactly among the most loved in conservative circles outside his region.

The lead-up to the parliamentary session for the investiture of the prime minister candidate, which will end this Thursday with the vote and probable white smoke in favor of Sánchez, was marked by a climate of considerable tension: the most striking example are the demonstrations against the amnesty which took place over several evenings in front of the Socialist Party headquarters in Madrid and other cities, resulting several times in scuffles between neo-Franco militants and the police. An atmosphere mostly fueled directly by public representatives of the radical right, such as Vox leader Santiago Abascal, who has repeatedly called on his supporters to “civil resistance” against the attempt to set up an “illegal” government by the “tyrant ” Pedro Sánchez.

On the opening day of the Congress, the air was actually more overheated inside the Chamber than outside it, also given the large police force that kept the few hundred citizens at a safe distance. approached to make a protest.

“I come to propose the path of progress and the majority,” Sánchez said meanwhile, presenting his government program to the deputies. also invoking their support to erect “a wall of democracy” to protect Spain from the threats of “involution” represented by “the ultra-right”. The leader who has held the reins of the Iberian country since June 2018, emerging almost unscathed at an electoral level even from very complicated phases such as those of the Covid pandemic, then promised to continue along the lines of the progressive social policies undertaken in last legislature: an example is the announcement to introduce free public transport for “young and unemployed”, a measure already partially developed in recent years.