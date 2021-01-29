The hispanics, with six victories and a draw (on the opening day against Brazil), they meet Denmark in the semifinals of the World Cup in Egypt. Spain beat Norway in the quarterfinals and now he meets the world champion in the fight for medals. In this way, the Hispanics, whatever happens, will also play on Sunday, either for gold or bronze.

Schedule: When is the Spain – Denmark semifinals of the Handball World Cup?

The Spain – Denmark, corresponding to the semifinals of the final of the Handball World Cup in Egypt, will be held this Friday, January 29, starting at 8:30 p.m., at the Cairo Stadium Indoor Halls Complex.

TV: How do you watch the Spain-Denmark semi-finals of the Handball World Cup on television?

The Spain – Denmark The 2021 Handball World Cup in Egypt can be followed live on television through Teledeporte, with the narration of Paco Caro and the comments of Alberto Urdiales.

Internet: How to follow the Spain – Denmark World Handball Championship online?

