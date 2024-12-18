Prime Minister Kobakhidze, pro-Russian, had thanked the executives of Sánchez, Orbán, Meloni and Fico for their support against the sanctions proposed by the outgoing, pro-European president, for the repression of demonstrations.

12/17/2024



Updated 12/18/2024 at 09:09 a.m.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied having supported, together with four European countries (Italy, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary), all of them with radical right-wing governments and populist nationalism, to prevent sanctions to their country promoted within the European Union by…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only