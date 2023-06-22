Solvent debut of the Spanish under-21 team in the European. La Rojita added his first victory in the tournament in a duel against Romania that he completely dominated. Goals from Álex Baena and Juan Miranda sealed a short victory based on the merits of Santi Denia’s team, which lacked accuracy in the first half but also had plenty of resources to sufficiently defeat a weak hostess.

After an immaculate qualifying phase, in which Luis de la Fuente only knew victory, the sub-21, now led by Denia, faced the challenge of debuting in the middle of a hostile environment. She is one of the favorites and as such she was forceful in her staging, trying to reduce Romania’s momentum based on dominance with the ball, boosted by the great entrance at the Steaua Stadium in Bucharest.

Captain Abel Ruiz tried his luck from a distance and Albu replied in the same way, but as could be expected from the start, the Romanian team protected themselves by withdrawing without possession while Spain played in the rival field. The duel passed without major alterations other than long shots that were very deflected when Sancet was eliminating rivals in his path until he tested the shot, which missed the touch on an opponent.

See also “Top Gun: Maverick” is already the highest grossing movie of 2022: how much has it grossed? Romania Popa, Pantea, Racovitan, Dican, Borza, Isfan (Ticu, min. 85), Albu, Pitu (Lixandru, min. 65), Munteanu (Mazilu, min. 72), Birligea (Markovic, min. 65) and Popescu ( Petrila, min 65). 0 – 3 Spain Tenas, Arnau Martínez (Víctor Gómez, min. 46), Paredes, Pacheco, Miranda, Blanco, Baena (Gabri Veiga, min. 74), Rodri (Riquelme, min. 82), Sancet (Aimar Oroz, min. 74), Sergio Gómez and Abel Ruiz (Camello, min. 86). Goals:

0-1: minutes 56, Baena. 0-2: minutes 62, Miranda. 0-3: min. 90+ 5. Sergio Gomez.

Referee:

Erik Lambrechts (Belgium). He admonished Pacheco, Baena, Dican and Ticu.

Incidents:

Match of the first day in group B of the European under-21 contested at the Steaua Stadium in Bucharest.

Spain had plenty of control, but it lacked speed in circulation to bring down the Romanian wall. Álex Baena shook the hornet’s nest with a hard shot that was lost licking the stump off the post. Sergi Gómez had clearer chances, with a deflected header behind the cross from Rodri’s right side, and Abel Ruiz, who was unable to take advantage of a mistake by goalkeeper Popa.

Spanish rule was increasingly insistent. He finished off with a Rodri thread but missed the goal by very little and almost like a miracle, Romania arrived unscathed at half-time after Abel Ruiz inexplicably pardoned before the Romanian goal. Rodri had served him the goal on a tray in the umpteenth unbalanced play by the Betic winger, the best Spaniard in the first half.

the can is opened



The pattern was maintained after passing through changing rooms. Spain insisted and insisted, turning a football match into a fronton. The jug had gone so far into the fountain that it ended up breaking. Rodri started the play again, Víctor Gómez agreed with Santi Denia in his change at halftime with his run into space and subsequent cross, and Baena executed with success at the end.

The can was already open without this gray Romania, which has little to do with the semifinalist in 2019, having any alternative. Already at pleasure, Sergi Gómez discovered the crack and put in a measured pass for Miranda, who did not forgive. The duel was seen to be sentenced and it was of little use to Emil Sandoi, the Romanian coach, to completely revamp a sterile attack.

Spain ended up making the third with a free kick by Sergio Gómez and the collaboration of the wall but there was no blood. He warned more qualified rivals, yes. Leaving talents like Gabri Veiga or Aimar Oroz on the bench is a luxury within the reach of very few opponents. La Rojita has arrived at the European Championships ready to secure one of the three Olympic tickets and also do it the big way, with what would be her sixth continental crown.