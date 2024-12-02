Handball / European (f)
The losses in attack and the defensive mistakes condemned Ambros Martín’s pupils (26-23), who leave Basel with only one victory in three duels
Spain’s defeat against France on the second day of the European Championship, although detrimental in the classification, gave hope, since the pupils of Ambros Martin They competed face to face against the current world champion despite being a team full of…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Spain #deflates #Poland #eliminated #European #Championship
Leave a Reply