In Spain you can legally change your gender, the parliament has definitively approved the Ley Trans

The Spanish parliament gave the definitive clearance at the Law Trans and at reforms on menstrual leave and free abortion.

The Ley Trans received 191 votes in favor, 60 against and 91 abstentions. The standard, promoted in particular by the Minister of Equal Opportunities Irene Montero (Unidas Podemos) establishes new rights for transgender people such as the one toself-determination.

The Congress of Deputies definitively approved the text, after the preliminary go-ahead given in December and last week by the Chamber itself and by the Senate. The final vote was not affected by the controversy over some aspects of the law, such as that of theage of the people to whom it applieswhich have caused deep divisions within the Spanish feminist movement.

The potential problems of the Trans Ley

In particular, a part of the movement said it was against this rule, as they are found potential problems of “legal insecurity”, the application of policies against discrimination against women and with regard to the self-determination of minors under the age of 18. Furthermore, the law does not contemplate questions concerning hormonal processes, which are instead dealt with at a regional level.

The Trans Law

The Ley Trans provides the possibility, for those over 16 years of age, to self-determine their gender identity through a double declaration (self-certification), three months apart from each other, without first requiring judicial or medical authorizations.

Free abortion

In the parliamentary session that gave the green light to the Ley Trans, one was also made definitive reform of the abortion law which aims to guarantee the right of access to this practice.

Girls aged 16 and 17 and girls with disabilities will be able to terminate their pregnancy without parental permission in public facilitieswhile for the younger ones authorization will be needed and in case of conflicting opinions a judge will intervene.

The measure also introduces the morning-after pill is free in health centers and in all pharmacies. Finally, it grants sick leave to women who have undergone an abortion e guarantees the free distribution of contraceptives in educational centers and prisons.

The provision on sexual health: menstrual leave

The parliamentary session finally approved the provision on sexual health of women which pertains to the menstrual leave.

This measure includes the possibility to stay at home for workers who have a painful and disabling cycle, the duration of which is at the discretion of the doctor. The leave will be paid for by the state from day one.

Subscribe to the newsletter

