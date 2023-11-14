The Spanish Government has sent its revised proposal to the rest of the EU Member States to request that Catalan, Basque and Galician be official languages ​​in the European institutions. The text, which proposes an adaptation of the linguistic regime of the community regulations, partially modifies the wording of the initial proposal that Pedro Sánchez’s Executive made last August, complying with one of the first demands of the pro-independence parties to support the investiture by Pedro Sánchez. The objective is to convince European partners that assuming the official status of these three Spanish languages ​​will not set a precedent that will then force them to accept other minority languages ​​on the continent as official, such as Corsican or Breton spoken in France or Russian used by the Russian-speaking minorities of the Baltic countries. The new Spanish proposal, to which EL PAIS has had access, highlights what it considers special conditions of Catalan, Galician and Basque and assures that they are already “official and working languages ​​of the Union institutions” for meeting certain “requirements”.

Among those specificities that the Government attributes to Catalan, Basque and Galician is the fact that the three languages ​​are recognized in the Spanish Constitution, which are working languages ​​in the national Parliament – they are precisely so as of this legislature, also as part of the agreement with the pro-independence parties—and that there have already been, for a decade, administrative agreements with the community institutions so that they can be used in some European communications. In an annex to its proposal to modify the community linguistic regulation – which refers to article 55.2 of the Union Treaties to insist that the request has legal fit – Spain thus delves into these “requirements” and also recalls that the treaties of the Union are already translated into the three languages.

As a last requirement tailoredthe proposal of the Sánchez Executive includes that the requesting State assume the cost of implementing the measure, something that the Spanish Government has offered to do: “The Member State that has requested its recognition as an official and working language of the Institutions of the Union has undertaken to assume all the costs arising from its use in the Institutions of the Union [en traducciones e intérpretes]”.

There are currently 24 official languages ​​in the EU, and all of them are official in all of their respective countries (something that does not happen with the three Spanish co-official languages, which are only official in some autonomous communities). Spain’s proposal to add Catalan, Basque and Galician to those 24 languages ​​was first raised to community partners by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, in August. With the adjustments that he has made now, the Government of Pedro Sánchez is trying to overcome the initial reluctance of several member countries and keep the request alive in the community institutions. However, it is awaiting a report from the European Commission on the technical and economic impact of the measure, which the Member States also requested. The decision must be made unanimously.

The majority of Member States that have shown misgivings about the Spanish proposal have alleged, first of all, technical doubts. Germany, Sweden and Finland have shown, for example, their concern about the difficulty of translating the entire community acquis. Latvia and Lithuania assured at the last meeting, at the end of October in Luxembourg, that the matter did not seem a priority to them. France, which initially showed certain reluctance due to its own linguistic reality, then committed to studying the matter “with an open mind.”

It has become clear to the members of the community club that it is an important political issue for Spain and they have committed to at least studying it, although not through the fast track. The Sánchez Government, meanwhile, maintains its promise to promote it as much as possible and has put Albares at the head of that impulse. The head of Spanish diplomacy, however, will not be at the meeting in Brussels of the General Affairs Council tomorrow, Wednesday – where only a brief update on the matter will be made – since that day the investiture debate of Pedro Sánchez begins.

Spain’s idea is, therefore, to present a kind of tailor-made suit for the three co-official languages ​​that does not leave doors open to others. Catalan, Basque and Galician are, as the Spanish representatives have repeated to their partners, “a unique case.” In any case, and under the pressure of its negotiation with the Catalan independence parties, the Government announced that it would prioritize, if it obtains support in Europe, the implementation of Catalan, which is, of the three languages, the most spoken. Albares, according to European sources, remarked to his counterparts at the last meeting that Catalan, with some 10 million speakers, would become one of the 15 main languages ​​of the EU.

