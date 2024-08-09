Spain, 32 years after being crowned champions in 1992, have once again won the gold medal in men’s football at the Olympic Games.
After a Euro Cup where the whole country enjoyed a great team, the Spanish team went to the Olympics with the same approach: they had to win gold, especially knowing that four years earlier, in Japan, we were left in the final with the bitter taste of defeat against Brazil. For this reason, and with the great team we had, with some members like Baena or Fermín, who had already won the Euro Cup, we went to a final that made us dream that it was possible.
And after a tough start, where Arnau was not entirely on target, the Spanish team was able to close out a dream first half with 3 goals in a row, two from Fermín and one from Baena from a free kick, which made the crowd rise from their seats in awe of the spectacle offered.
The second half was more difficult, and the changes seemed to be failing, so, after a penalty against them in extra time, the French were able to tie the game at 3, with the morale factor on their side and with all the fans, being in France, behind the draw and in search of Olympic gold.
But if the Spanish team has taught us anything, it is that no one was going to beat us with courage and effort, and two brilliant moments from Sergio Camello, one of the substitutions made by Santi Denia in what were his first Olympics, changed the game completely. Two chip shots worthy of the best, with certain similarities to that of Fernando Torres against Germany in 2008, gave us back the gold of the Olympic Games 32 years after winning the last one, and relegating France, in Paris, at home, to second place.
