



After two days, Spain shows phenomenal health in Oslo. This time it was Japan its victim, full of casualties, an Asian team that could do little against the offensive battery of Jordi Ribera’s team, who intimidated with the passing of the …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only