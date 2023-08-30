The members of the Spanish team went to bed with a clear conscience the eve of resolving the paperwork against Iran. They had already dutifully done their homework after imposing the inexorable weight of logic against the Ivory Coast and winning ‘the game’ of the first phase against the Brazilian team. That is why the kids dressed in red slept soundly and without the restlessness that the marking of the hours on the clock causes.

His calm must have been such that Sergio Scariolo’s players set the alarm clock to quarter past. Exactly the ten minutes they invested in stretching, shaking off the rheum that stuck to their eyes, and putting their feet inside their basketball shoes.

Related News



Because the first act of commitment to the Asian team went entirely against the current. The 6-15 minute 7 was the consequence of a flat rhythm, a dangerous slackness in those early hours of the afternoon that encourage a refreshing nap. ‘La Familia’ lacked the aggressiveness of the discussions typical of blood ties on both sides of the field.

No twisting behind or spilling an extra drop of sweat forward. A hurricane scream was longed for, or at least a vigorous clap, that would place a duel seen for judgment in advance within the channels of normality. Something like the entry of a second unit that only left Parra on the track as a member of the initial quintet and raised the defensive level of the block.

The first advantage



The electronic drip was about to reach the 11th minute when Spain claimed its first income. A side entry by Aldama (18-17) that blocked some inconceivable doubts to understand due to the astral distance that separates both teams. The case of the center of the Grizzlies, a boy formed on the other side of the Atlantic despite an unprepossessing physique more common in Europe, embodies in a single type the intrinsic gene to Scariolo’s teams. His sets go from less to more, they progress as they go. As the interior that plays in Memphis according to the path that the Gasol brothers opened for the greater glory of the American franchise.

With him and Garuba, of course, La Roja fled in her foreseeable flight forward. The acceleration is as logical as its delay in doing it when one opponent feels so superior to the other. Aldama faked the outside shot before gently breaking into the area and sweetly depositing the ball into the Iranian basket. He was joined by Juancho, the youngest of the new family saga within the Spanish team, to curdle his best game in attack. He has plenty of ability to break rivals because on good afternoons the points fall out of his hands. So the Hispanic team, who lived off the income amassed in the second quarter, headed for the grandstand line with the assurance of an irrefutable victory.

Iran Aliakbari (2), Amini (19), Girgoorian (6), Yakhchali (12) and Kazemi (2), -starting five-. Mirzaei (3), Haddadi (7), Aghajanpoor (-), Vahedi (4), Mashayekhi (2), Agha Miri (5) and Rezaeifar (3). 65 – 85 Spain Núñez (5), Abrines (6), Parra (3), J. Hernangómez (21) and W. Hernangómez (16) -initial quintet-. Aldama (11), Brizuela (3), Claver (5), Díaz (4), Garuba (6) and Llull (5). referees

Julio Anaya (Panama), Juan Fernández (Argentina) and Johnny Batista (Puerto Rico).

partial

17-16, 17-27, 18-21 and 13-21

incidents

match corresponding to the third day of Group G of the 2023 Basketball World Cup, played at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta (Indonesia).

Amongst so much tranquility, Lllull fed the doubts that he generated in the twilight of his formidable career. Let no one play the money that the basket of truth will fail because his service sheet is full of miracles when there is no return path. But he’s becoming less and less reliable on those arcing shots that he’s fueled an amazing career on.

Willy joins the party



Adidas sums up its ideas in an enthusiastic slogan. But there are impossible things, like the defeat of Spain against such an adversary. Except for consecutive blackouts on the parquet just like the dominoes fall. Well, ‘La Familia’ had plenty of odd acts, well it took advantage of the even ones. Willy joined Juancho’s party and, to a lesser extent, Aldama, taking advantage of the holes in an Asian defense that resembled the large holes in a famous cheese. With all the goods sold, La Roja already smells the fragrance of the crossroads forty minutes away. The ones she needs to bring down respectable Latvia and weave dreams even more.