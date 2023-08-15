The goals of the winners were converted by Salma Paralluelo and Olga Carmona while Blomqvist had equalized for the Swedes, just a few minutes from the end of the game.

Already in the preview, the game was presented as one of great parity. And it did not disappoint: all the goals came in the last minutes of the match. The final one, scored by Carmona, reached 89, when everything seemed that extra time was going to be necessary.