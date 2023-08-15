Match for the heart attack in the first semifinal of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Spain beat Sweden 2-1, in an exciting final, and got fully involved in the grand final that will be held next Sunday in the city of Sydney.
The goals of the winners were converted by Salma Paralluelo and Olga Carmona while Blomqvist had equalized for the Swedes, just a few minutes from the end of the game.
Spain, 6th in the FIFA ranking, reached the semifinals after beating the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. For its part, Sweden, third in the same ranking, surpassed Japan to place itself among the best 4 in the tournament.
Already in the preview, the game was presented as one of great parity. And it did not disappoint: all the goals came in the last minutes of the match. The final one, scored by Carmona, reached 89, when everything seemed that extra time was going to be necessary.
In this way, Spain will now wait for what happens in the second semi, which will be played this Wednesday by England, the great candidate, and Australia, the local that gave the big surprise by beating France in the quarterfinals.
Next Sunday, August 20, in Sydney, the grand final of the tournament will be held. Spain will look for its first star, just as Iniesta, Casillas and company did in 2010. Will they make it?
