The Government of Spain decided to declassify a series of documents related to the coup d’état in Chile in 1973 in an attempt to “to recover the democratic memory”, when half a century has passed since one of the most serious events in the history of the Latin American country.

The permanent observer of Spain to the Organization of American States (OAS), Carmen Montón, delivered this Tuesday, September 5 in Washington to her Chilean counterpart a series of declassified documents related to the military coup that ended the government of Salvador Allende.

“The Government of Spain has wanted to make a special gesture to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1973 coup in Chile, and declassify relative documentation as a contribution to recovering democratic memory,” Montón said in a message published in X, before Twitter.

The message is accompanied by a photograph showing Montón and the permanent representative of Chile to the OAS, Sebastián Kraljevich, receiving the envelope.

The observer added on Instagram that from now on it will be possible to analyze and study “many” documents about the coup and Chile’s relations with the OAS corresponding to 1972, 1973 and 1974.

Montón made a special reference to dispatch number 496, dated September 26, 1973, on the farewell to the OAS of former Chilean ambassador Luis Herrera. Herrera, according to the observer, “said goodbye leaving some words that remain stuck in the soul, due to their depth and moral charge.”

“History will tell if the approaches were fair or wrong, but we leave with a clear conscience, we believed in a spiritual unity of the Latin American continent and we fought to achieve it,” said the former ambassador.

Tribute to Salvador Allende

Montón stated that although the commemoration of the coup and Allende’s death is “charged with drama,” it is also full of hope. “Of hope before the prophetic certainty that much sooner than later, As Allende would say in his last speech, the great boulevards would be opened where the free man would walk (I add, also the free woman) to build a better society,” he said.



The figure of Allende, in his opinion, is still today “a source of inspiration for progressive political forces that defend social justice, sustainable economic growth and democracy.”

September 11, 1973 A violent military coup, led by General Augusto Pinochet and supported by the US, overthrew President Salvador Allende. Chile is in crisis.

Just this Tuesday, the OAS paid tribute to the former Chilean president and agreed to baptize the main door of the building of its general secretariat with his name. To this end, it approved a resolution in which it resolved to grant Allende (1908-1973) recognition “in the same terms that have been applied to the historical figures of the hemisphere who are honored at the organization’s headquarters.” and therefore decided to “designate with the name of President Salvador Allende Gossens” the main door of its headquarters.



Kraljevich highlighted in the session that the coup and the subsequent dictatorship led by Augusto Pinochet had a “severe impact throughout the hemisphere, with consequences that are still present to this day in the most varied spheres of social life, from politics and the economy to culture and human rights”.

“Eight out of ten families of the disappeared are still looking for them. It is also present in the challenges and turmoil that our democracies face imperfect, where autocratic gazes stress them every day,” he said.

