Spanish minister Jose Manuel Albares. | Photo: EFE/Arquivo/Lenin Nolly

Speaking to the Spanish press this Thursday (8), in Paris, where the annual ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is taking place, the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Albares, defended the entry of Brazil and from Peru in the organization, as well as from other countries in Latin America.

The Spanish minister added that he expects the candidacy of Argentina, which last year was excluded from the opening of the admission process for not having fulfilled all the requested requirements, unlike the other five official candidates (Brazil, Peru, Croatia, Rome and Bulgaria). .

Even with the Spaniard’s statement, this year’s OECD ministerial meeting should not have any relevant decision on the expansion of the organization, which currently has 38 members, among the four Latin American countries: Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Costa Rica.