Spain plays everything for everything in the last day of the first phase of the U21 Euro Cup. The big objective is the place in the quarterfinals. They will get it if they draw against the Czech Republic and they will lose their place if they lose and both the Czechs and Italy win their match. Nicolato’s team, meanwhile, will have the place assured if they win.

Schedule: what time is the Spain-Czech Republic of the U21 Euro Cup?

The Spain-Czech Republic of matchday 3 of the Eurocup will be played on Tuesday, March 30, 2020 from 21:00.

Television: how to watch the Spain-Czech Republic of the U21 European Championship live on TV?

The Spain-Czech Republic of the U21 Eurocup can be enjoyed live on television via Four.

Internet: how to follow the Spain-Czech Republic of the U21 European Championship online?

The match between the Czech Republic and Spain can be followed live online through the live As.com updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the spades.