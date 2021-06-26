? ️ @ daniolmo7: “The celebration of the Croats when they were runners-up in the world was impressive. I was happy for them. “ ➡️ “We all know which player Modric is. He is the engine and heart of the Croatian national team. The Croatian game passes through his feet.”#We are Spain # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/f93xFX59i0 – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) June 26, 2021

DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Ecuador, Colombia and Peru (11: 00h), Venezuela and Chile (12: 00h) and Argentina (13: 00h). In the penultimate country it can also be seen at the TNT Sports Stadium.

In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between The Angels (9: 00h) and New York (12: 00h).

Jose Benitez | Jun 25, 2021 Jose Benitez | Jun 22, 2021 Javier Álvarez-Beigbeder Suárez | Jun 21, 2021 Benjamin Guerra | Jun 25, 2021

On Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.

On Latin America can be followed on DIRECTV Play Deportes, in addition to TNT Sports Go on chili.

? One of goals and saves before dinner? ? Well yes, but from a different perspective. ▶ ️ Hit play and enjoy these grass-level actions !!#We are Spain # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/o0nIOmdpZM – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) June 24, 2021