The selection of Luis Enrique will pass its first litmus test against a Croatia commanded, led and directed by the Real Madrid midfielder; Luka modric. Although it has not started on the right foot in this European Championship, we must not forget that the Croatian team is the current runner-up in the world. Anyway this selection is not the same as three years ago. Or on the contrary, if it is the same, that is, they are practically the same players but with three more years. They have already reached a bit of rebound to that final of a World Cup in which in all the previous rounds they reached extra time and in the vast majority penalties.
On Spain It will be seen on Telecinco from 6:00 p.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Ecuador, Colombia and Peru (11: 00h), Venezuela and Chile (12: 00h) and Argentina (13: 00h). In the penultimate country it can also be seen at the TNT Sports Stadium.
In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between The Angels (9: 00h) and New York (12: 00h).
On Spain It can be followed on MiTele Plus.
On Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
On Latin America can be followed on DIRECTV Play Deportes, in addition to TNT Sports Go on chili.
The match will be played at the Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, with a capacity for 60,000 people, although due to the pandemic situation the capacity will be reduced.
The Croats beat the Spanish team in the group stage of the 2016 Eurocup 2-1
The Spanish team has been clearing up those doubts that it accumulated during the first two games. However, the match against Slovakia can be somewhat misleading. The Slovak team offered a very poor level far from what any other national team can show in one of the final rounds. Even so, the reunion with the goal has been key to the morale and spirit of the players. Luis Enrique will once again bet on a forward formed by Morata, Gerard Moreno and Pablo Sarabia.
The PSG footballer was quite criticized when his name appeared in the Asturian coach’s call, but after his match against the Slovaks, no one has doubted him again. The fluidity of the national team’s game goes through the legs of Sergio Busquets, who if he manages to offer a similar level to the other day, we can be talking about Spain in the quarterfinals.
The Croatian team has disappointed in this start of the European Championship. Actually, that disappointment is linked to the high expectations that some experts had who were confident that they would repeat a feat similar to that of the last World Cup. The good football of the Croatians goes through a spectacular Luka Modrić who was undoubtedly one of the most outstanding players in the group stage. Offensively speaking, the player who can create the most danger is Iván Perisic, a very skilled footballer with both legs who, where he performs best, is glued to the band but with a scoring ability worthy of a center forward.
Spain: Unai Simón, Jordi Alba, Laporte, Eric García, Azpilicueta, Busquets, Koke, Pedri, Sarabia, Gerard and Morata
Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Vida, Caleta Car, Gvardiol, Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic, Perisic, Vlasic and Petkovic
The Spanish team will take the lead in the game from the beginning and will have to be very careful with the interned against the Croats’ counterattack. In 90min we bet on a victory for the red by the minimum:
Spain 1-0 Croatia
