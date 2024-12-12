Spain criticizes the suspension of asylum procedures for Syrian refugees that several European countries have decreed

Not even 48 hours had passed since Basar al Assad’s escape from Syria and the response of several European countries was to suspend the processing of asylum applications from citizens of that country. They did it in cascade: Germany, Belgium, Austria, France, Italy, Greece, Holland, Sweden, Croatia, Finland, Denmark… A majority of EU member states made that decision that the Government of Spain questions, practically alone. .

“At this moment we must be absolutely cautious and not take any measure that could undermine the right to asylum and refuge,” said the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, upon his arrival in Brussels to participate in a meeting with his homologs. “We are in a very early situation and with possibilities that in our opinion do not advise taking any measure that could limit this international law,” he responded to journalists.

For the moment, the message from Brussels and from the high representative, Kaja Kallas, is that the conditions do not exist for major changes regarding the asylum policy for Syrian citizens. However, the head of European diplomacy made it clear that one of the priorities in the new scenario is for the new Government to protect minorities to avoid a new flow towards the EU. “We do not want to see a new wave of refugees from groups other than Syria. It is in the interest of all countries in the region, including the EU,” Kallas explained regarding the need to protect minorities in an appearance at the European Parliament.

However, the possibility of returning asylum seekers to areas of Syria considered non-dangerous was already in the minds of European governments even before the fall of the Al Assad regime. “Regarding the situation of Syrian refugees, we are studying with UNHCR the conditions and options for the safe and voluntary return of Syrian refugees, while intensifying our early recovery work in Syria,” said the President of the European Commission. , Ursula von der Leyen, in a letter sent to EU leaders in October before the European Council in which the theses of the toughest countries against immigration prevailed.

Asked about this ‘success’ of “innovative solutions”, the euphemism used in the EU to talk about issues such as deportation centers in third countries, for example, the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz, who has returned to accompany Marlaska in an EU Interior Council to address immigration issues, he recalled that the judges are overturning these decisions for going against legality.

“It is important to see what the response of international law is. Every time there has been an attempt at these innovative solutions it has received a slap on the wrist from international justice,” said Saiz. “Also from the national courts,” Marlaska added in reference to the rejection by the Italian justice system of Giorgia Meloni’s plan to bring the migrants rescued at sea to Albania.