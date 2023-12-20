Increasing recycling, extending the useful life of wind and photovoltaic technologies and reducing the fleet of electric cars is the way to cover the expected avalanche in demand for minerals without which it is impossible to undertake the energy transition to decarbonize the economy, concludes a study by the CIRCE institute of the University of Zaragoza and the NGO Friends of the Earth. With the application of these and other measures, Spain would cover the demand for 67% of lithium, nickel, copper, rare earths, among other critical metals – vital for the economy of a country and with supply problems – and it would only be necessary to extract mining the remaining 33%. The research, which is based on a database collected for years by CIRCE, calculates the increase in resources that would be needed in Spain until 2050, when implementing the energy and digital transition plans of 10 groups of metals: aluminum, copper, cobalt, lithium, manganese, nickel, gold, silver, platinum and palladium, and rare earths and neodymium.

Alicia Valero, co-author of the study and CIRCE researcher and expert in raw materials, clarifies that “mining cannot be dispensed with, but it is possible to reduce demand and ensure that the transition is fair and respectful throughout the world.” She recalls that cobalt, used in car batteries, is extracted in the Congo, without respect for human rights and without environmental controls. Adriana Espinosa, responsible for natural resources and waste at Friends of the Earth, adds that the need to end fossil fuels is not in doubt, “but what cannot be is that we end up depending on critical minerals.”

And this could happen, in his opinion, if the policy of the European Union continues on the current path of consumption, which foresees an increase in the extraction of minerals within Europe by 10%, in addition to expanding imports from third countries, thus reducing dependence on China and Russia. In Spain, an increase in mining is also proposed. The problem is that this roadmap is not supported by specific analyzes of the mineral resources associated with the energy and digital transition, says Friends of the Earth.

Electric cars at the forefront

The study places electric cars in first place in the ranking of consumers of critical minerals and, “therefore, as the most vulnerable sector due to its needs,” Valero specifies. Until 2050, these vehicles would account for around 58% of the demand for aluminum and copper (in the structure and electronics) and between 73 and 92% of manganese, cobalt, nickel and lithium (in batteries), in addition to 79% of dysprosium and neodymium (in engines).

Given these figures, the most effective measure, according to Friends of the Earth, to avoid entering into a spiral of opening mines, would be to “drastically” put a stop to the fleet of private vehicles. In 2050, there should be three times fewer cars than today: from 25 million to nine, while it would be essential to invest in public transport by increasing the number of buses from the current 65,000 to 250,000. In this way, the needs for mining resources would drop between 5% and 35% depending on the metal, they have calculated. The study also points to the manufacture of smaller vehicle batteries or the possibility of giving them a second life.

Behind cars, technologies such as wind power appear, in which these minerals are used, for example, in engine magnets that are manufactured with rare earths (neodymium and dysprosium). Electrical and electronic devices (mobile phones, computers, televisions…) will consume 35% of the gold destined for these productions—one of the most expensive and desired metals in the world. Currently it is very difficult to recover the precious mineral from computer boards or integrated circuits, among others, while lithium, cobalt, manganese or nickel from batteries is not recycled. “There is still not a sufficient volume of batteries, because electric vehicles, being a recent technology, have not yet reached the end of their useful life and continue to be used without changing them,” explains Valero.

One of the main problems is that these technologies are not designed to be recycled. “It's like you mix sugar and salt, let's see how you separate it,” describes Valero. In electric batteries everything is welded and there is no information about what is inside, “so the structures break and both reuse and recycling are very complicated.” Recycling other items such as computers or mobile phones is not easy either. “Current recycling rates are so low that many are at zero percent, except for copper and in some cases manganese,” adds Valero, who hopes it will improve. The World Association for Electronic Waste Statistics warns that, in 2019 alone, 53.6 million tons of electronic waste were produced and only 17.4% of it was collected and recycled appropriately. To try to avoid this waste, it is essential that products are designed with their subsequent reuse and recycling in mind, in modules, Valero claims.

The study also focuses on the impacts caused by primary extraction (in mines) in terms of the amount of rock that needs to be extracted to obtain the metal, energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, the main greenhouse gas. . All parameters are reduced if the measures they propose are taken.

Friends of the Earth asks the Government of Spain to establish objectives and measures to reduce the consumption of mineral resources, in addition to promoting a circular economy that includes the design of infrastructure and durable products. Among the general recommendations is to eliminate the possibility that mines could be opened in all the Natura 2000 Network lands and others that are protected. It is also advisable to ensure that policy planning related to mineral raw materials and mines involves the participation of affected local communities, within and outside Europe.

In Spain there are several localities that oppose the opening of new deposits in their surroundings. In Estercuel, a small town in Teruel, a movement has emerged that calls for stopping exploitation for environmental reasons. In Cáceres, the Save the Mountain Platform Platform fights against a lithium mine due to the gases that will be released and its impact on the ecosystem and the landscape.

Ester Boixereu, a geologist specializing in mineral resources at the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain (IGME-CSIC), explains that Spain has good potential for certain minerals such as lithium, copper, nickel, tungsten, fluorite, rare earths… Also Cobalt, which is very scarce, is being investigated. She considers that they are critical raw materials for the energy transition and that the State guarantees “that the environmental impact of the exploitations is minimal and that workers' rights are fulfilled”, something that does not happen in other places. In any case, in Spain the process of opening a mine is very long “it can take ten years without problems.”

