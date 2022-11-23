The retouching of Luis Enrique

Interventionist as he is, Luis Enrique has left some surprises in the first line-up in the World Cup in Qatar. Always aware of the rival’s virtues but more concerned with imposing his idea, it is difficult for the coach to repeat elevens. Against Costa Rica he has made some tweaks…

Goal. Here there is no surprise, since it is assumed that Unai Simón will be the main actor while Robert Sánchez and David Raya will be the secondary ones.

Defending. Here we see some other surprise. Surely, with the intention of having an exit from the fluid root, Luis Enrique places Rodri (midfielder) as central. The player reduces pressure lines with the pass and it is assumed that the Costa Ricans will not put the team in too much trouble with their attacks or, at least, they will not load the rival area with players. The inclusion of Rodri, which would also not be surprising if he sometimes advances his position to obtain superiority, means that Carvajal -who is a bit touched- remains on the bench because he is a much more offensive full-back than Azpilicueta, at the starting end in the right. Thus, Spain makes sure to have a more static defender on the right because it is already known that Alba projects easily on the left. Next to Rodri will act Laporte, another central defender with a good start from behind, with a good pass for the composition. Pau Torres, center back, will wait for his minutes on the bench.