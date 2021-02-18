The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in Spain reached 3.11 million as of 7:30 am today, Thursday, Madrid time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and the Bloomberg News Agency.

The data showed that the total number of deaths in Spain as a result of the “Covid 19 -” disease caused by the virus reached 66,316. So far, 150,376 of the infected people have recovered from the disease.

Spain announced the registration of the first case of the virus in the country about 54 weeks ago.