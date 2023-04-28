The European defense industry is experiencing one of its best moments in the heat of the war in Ukraine. And this Friday in Madrid, the meeting of the ministers of the branch of Spain, Germany and France gave a good account of it. Margarita Robles and her French counterparts, Sébastien Lecomu, and the German Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, presented the signing of the contract for the Future Combat Air System (NGWS/FCAS) program, at the headquarters of the Army General Headquarters of the Air and Space.

It was not just another formal act. The three ministers publicly pledged their word that, whatever happens, by 2040 the sixth-generation European fighter will be taking to the skies, becoming a central axis of the defense of the European Union.

The project foresees the conception and manufacture of a fighter equipped with state-of-the-art stealth technology, which will be accompanied by a fleet of drones. A combat system – Defense sources recalled – that must process tens of thousands of data from troops on land and sea, the so-called ‘combat cloud’.

In 2017, the NGWS/FCAS project was initiated by France and Germany, and Spain joined later, in 2019. But this Friday, Robles promised that there will be no lack of economic momentum. According to the Minister of Defense, Spain will contribute 2,500 million of the initial 8,000 in which the project is budgeted.

«Investing in defense is investing in peace and security. The Europe of defense is essential in a world full of risks. This outlay guarantees us daily life,” argued Robles, who defended that this “exciting” project will also be an engine for job creation.

«Vassals»



Neither Robles nor Lecomu nor Pistorius did anything to hide the fact that the international situation is being an incentive to step on the accelerator for the design of this fighter. They are, the Spanish minister acknowledged, “complicated and difficult moments” in a weapon like the new fighter appears as indispensable.

The French minister defended that the FCAS can be a tool to avoid becoming “vassals” of other countries with more advanced weapons and insisted that the “war in Ukraine is teaching us that we are witnessing important technological leaps.”

«This terrible war of aggression is going to be decisive for our competitiveness. Our defense industry has the capacity and will to be a pillar of NATO in Europe. It’s not just about setting up a fighter plane,” Pistorius explained.