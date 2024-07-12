Leipzig (dpa)

A media report stated that the Spanish Football Federation is considering renewing the contract of the coach of the first team, Luis de la Fuente.

According to the report published by the Spanish newspaper “AS”, the decision will not be related to the outcome of the final match of the European Nations Championship “Euro 2024” against the English national team, which will be held on Sunday in Berlin.

Pedro Rocha, president of the Spanish Football Federation, plans to travel to the senior team’s headquarters in Donaueschingen before the final to inform De la Fuente of the federation’s board’s decision.

With the new contract, the coach gets better financial terms, as he is expected to receive 1.8 million euros (96: 1 million dollars), in addition to annual bonuses, which is three times more than the salary he currently receives, which amounts to 600 thousand euros.

The contract extension clause was activated last April, according to AS, but there was no salary increase.

If De la Fuente agrees to the new contract, he will continue to coach the team until the 2026 World Cup, and the contract also includes an option to extend the period until Euro 2028. De la Fuente took over as coach of the Spanish national team in 2021.