In Spain, the corona pandemic is gradually coming to an end. The country is now turning to the ‘gripalización’ or ‘influenza’. This means that Covid-19 is now considered a ‘regular’ flu. Spaniards with mild symptoms who do not belong to a risk group no longer need to be tested and no longer have to be quarantined.
#Spain #considers #corona #normal #flu #today
Oscar: Tennis player’s father criticizes Will Smith slap – ‘We don’t tolerate aggression’
LeSane said her father was as surprised as anyone when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock (Credit: Playback/Instagram) The...
Leave a Reply