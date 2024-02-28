Seville (Spain) (AFP) – World champion Spain also won the first women's Nations League in European football after beating France 2-0, this Wednesday in the final in Seville, and continues to add arguments to dream of Olympic gold.

La Roja added the second title in its history after the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, thanks to the goals of the Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí (32) and Mariona Caldentey (53).

“This team has no ceiling: World Cup, Nations and now for the (Olympic) Games,” Bonmatí told Spanish public television after the game.

“There is a world number one team that is by far the team to beat,” admitted French coach Hervé Renard in reference to the Spanish team.

Encouraged by the qualification for the Paris Olympic Games, which they achieved on Friday after earning their ticket to the final of this tournament, La Roja also ended the curse that followed them against the French team, which they had never managed to beat in their 13 previous matches.

“We have a very good present and future. They have just won a World Cup and France was a rival that we had never beaten,” the Spanish coach highlightedMontse Tomé, after the success.

Spain took to the Sevillian La Cartuja field ready to add new success, soon taking control of the ball and the game.

Aitana leads the way

La Roja ended up holding back a France that was trying to surprise the counterattack, but barely managed to disturb the goal defended by Cata Coll.

Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmatí celebrates her goal in the Nations League final against France on February 28, 2024 in Seville. © CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

The French team seemed to miss its captain Wendie Renard, who was out of this Nations League final four due to an injury with her club, Olympique Lyonnais.

Well planted on the field of play, France also made the progression of Spain, which had the ball, difficult, with Aitana and Jenni Hermoso directing the Spanish dominance, but without finishing having clear chances.

Irene Paredes gave the first warning with a header from a corner that touched the post (26).

Spain pressed up, preventing the French from leaving comfortably, who suffered with the arrivals of La Roja on the left wing, where Olga Carmona, the heroine of the World Cup in Australia for her decisive goal in the final, appeared to support the forwards.

In one of these arrivals, Olga put a ball into the area for Aitana to finish from point-blank range to make it 1-0 (32).

Spain still could have gone into the break with another goal lead, but Laia Alexandri's header went wide (45+2).

Mariona gives peace of mind

France tried to take a step forward after the break by putting pressure on Spain's exit, while the locals continued with their pattern, trying to attack and defend with the ball.

“I faced Spain in the 2018 World Cup with Morocco, against a midfield with Iniesta, Isco and Busquets. I had the impression of seeing the same thing tonight,” said Renard.

A new arrival on the right wing led Ona Batlle to put a low ball into the heart of the area, where Mariona finished on the penalty spot to make it 2-0 (53).



Spanish forward Mariona Caldentey (R) fights for the ball with French forward Selma Bacha in the Nations League final on February 28, 2024 in Seville. © FRANCK FIFE / AFP

This second goal was a blow for the French who had come out with a point more intensity and were getting closer to Cata Coll's goal, although the Spanish goalkeeper did not suffer too much in this match.

Spain was able to expand its account with a new header from Irene Paredes that was saved by goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (74).

With the score in their favor, Spain sought to manage and calm the match, faced with the urgency of the French, who became desperate looking for the ball.

Without finding the gaps to enter, France tried in the last minutes to hang balls into the area, but without managing to find the way to the goal.

For its part, this Wednesday It was held in Heerenveen (Netherlands) the match for third place, in which the Germans beat the Dutch 2-0, qualifying for the Olympic Games.