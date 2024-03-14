The Congress of Deputies (Lower House) of Spain approved on Thursday, March 14, a controversial amnesty bill aimed at pardoning crimes – proven and alleged – committed by Catalan independentists during the chaotic attempt to hold an independence referendum in the region six years ago. The law, agreed between the Socialist Party (PSOE), which heads the Government, and the independentists themselves, obtained 178 votes (absolute majority), with 172 against. Now it will have to be processed by the Senate, where the right (opposition) has an absolute majority.

Now, the initiative will have to be processed by the Senate, where the right has an absolute majority. Within two months it would return to Congress for final approval, it would come into force at the end of May and its interpretation and application would be up to the judges.

The law was supported this Thursday by the coalition formed by the Executive (PSOE and Sumar), the rest of the left and Catalan and Basque nationalist and independence forces, with the frontal opposition of the conservatives of the Popular Party (PP) and the extreme right. (Vox).

Socialist President Pedro Sánchez has promoted this amnesty as a way to put behind the 2017 secession attempt by the then leaders of Catalonia, a northeastern region centered around Barcelona where many speak the local Catalan language in addition to Spanish.

However, the bill has also been opposed by millions of Spaniards who believe the people who caused one of Spain's biggest political crises should face charges including embezzlement and promoting public disorder.

Sánchez has already pardoned nine imprisoned Catalan independence leaders, a measure that helped heal wounds at little political cost. But the amnesty is proving much more divisive.

'A series of surveys show that the majority of Spaniards are against this amnesty law'

The secession crisis erupted in 2017, when a regional administration led by Carles Puigdemont organized a referendum on independence, defying orders from the national government and a ruling by Spain's Supreme Court that doing so violated the Constitution. Madrid sent the police in an attempt to stop the referendum, which sparked protests that turned violent.





The Catalan Parliament declared independence on October 27 of that year, but failed to gain any international support. Puigdemont and other senior officials subsequently fled Spain.

Hundreds of people in Catalonia face the threat of legal proceedings related to the referendum or protests, and Puigdemont and other leaders remain abroad.

Recent judicial investigations have accused the former regional president of terrorism for being the alleged mastermind of the massive protests that violently clashed with the Police and closed roads, train lines and the Barcelona airport in 2019.

Sánchez agreed to the amnesty to secure the support of two Catalan separatist partiesafter inconclusive national elections last July made them decisive for the formation of the Government.

The conservative opposition accuses Sánchez of selling out the rule of law in exchange for another mandate at the Moncloa Palace and has organized major street protests in recent months.

Reconciliation or submission?

The parliamentary spokesperson for the Socialist Party, Patxi López, defended the bill on Thursday as an attempt at “reconciliation” with Catalonia.

But the leader of the opposition Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, counterattacked saying that “this is not reconciliation but submission.”

It was unclear whether the deal would bring stability to Sánchez's government: Junts, a separatist party led by Puigdemont, has said it would vote for Sánchez to form a government in exchange for the amnesty, and nothing more.

The bill still faces several procedural hurdles. The Senate, with a conservative majority, is expected to reject it, which would mean that the Lower House of Parliament would have to vote on it a second time to move it forward.

Sánchez's party, the PSOE (socialist), has had many difficulties in preparing a bill that satisfies the separatists and that will surely be closely examined by the courts. Parliament rejected an earlier version of the bill in late January, when Junts said it did not do enough to protect Puigdemont. The text then returned to a parliamentary committee, where it was tweaked to adapt it to the needs of Junts.

Puigdemont now lives in Belgium, where he is a member of the European Parliament. A fugitive from Spanish Justice, he considers himself a political exile.

Thursday's vote comes a day after Catalonia's regional leader called early elections. That decision added more uncertainty to Spanish politics and led Sánchez to cancel his plans for the 2024 budget due to the difficulties he would have had in obtaining the support of the two separatist parties at election time.

Spain granted a broad amnesty during its transition back to democracy after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. But jurists are divided over the constitutionality of an amnesty for Catalan separatists. Its legal detractors claim that it violates the principle of equality among Spaniards by favoring those of a region.

The government says the amnesty could help hundreds of people, while the Catalan independence organization Omnium Cultural says it should benefit around 4,400 people, mostly minor officials and ordinary citizens who helped organize the referendum or participated in the elections. protests.

The application of the amnesty will be decided by the courts on a case-by-case basis.

With AP and EFE