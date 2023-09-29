The Spanish Congress definitively denies confidence to the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Nunez Feijòo, with 173 yes and 177 no. At this point, the word passes to the king who, most likely, will already entrust the socialist leader Pedro Sanchez with a new task to form a government next week. Feijòo obtained, in the first unofficial count, one more vote in favour, 173, instead of the expected 172, because the vote of a member of Junts, Eduard Pujol i Bonell, who had previously said yes, was also counted among the yes votes , then corrected himself by saying no. But, in fact, in the first count, the presidency had taken its first pronouncement as valid. Then followed a meeting to establish the official result of the vote. And in the end it was decided to consider this vote null and void. Therefore the final result is 172 yes, 177 no and one null vote. “It was worth it”: this is how the leader of the PP commented.

Now the baton passes to Pedro Sanchez, who will be tasked by King Philip VI with establishing a new government. Not an easy task, given the numbers of both coalitions. If the leader of the socialists also fails, new elections would be called.