Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed on Saturday the “unwavering” support of the 27 European Union countries for Ukraine.

This came during a visit to Kiev by Sanchez on the first day of his country’s assumption of the rotating presidency of the European Union.

Sanchez said, in a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “From the point of view of the European Union on Ukraine’s accession, my presence on the first day of this (which lasts) six months (…) proves a clear and firm political commitment on the part of the institutions.” conglomerate.

Zelensky, in turn, stressed the “extremely symbolic” importance of Sanchez’s visit “on the first day of Spain’s presidency of the European Union.”

Ukraine submitted its candidacy to join the bloc only five days after the start of the current crisis on February 24, 2022, and it obtained the status of a candidate on June 23, which was a strong signal of the support shown by Brussels.

Kiev hopes to start formal negotiations this year on the measures to be taken to strengthen its accession request.

Sanchez’s visit comes ahead of the important summit to be held by NATO in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on July 11-12, during which a roadmap for future relations between Ukraine and the Western military alliance will be drawn up.

Joint statement

In a joint official statement, Sanchez and Zelensky said that “Spain reiterates its support for Ukraine’s candidacy for membership in the European Union, which will be a priority for its presidency.”

“Spain supports the strengthening of the partnership between NATO and Ukraine, including through the creation of the NATO-Ukraine Council,” the statement added.

Sanchez announced Thursday, during the European Union summit in Brussels, his intention to make this visit, saying that its aim is to show the European Union’s “firm” support for Kiev.