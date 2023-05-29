Summary of this report

The conservative Popular Party (PP) won municipal and regional elections, indicating a shift to the right in Spain, with the failure of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) and the near disappearance of Ciudadanos. The right-wing party Vox and the independentist EH-Bildu also gained prominence in these elections, the latter especially in the Basque Country. The PP was the most voted party in several major Spanish cities, including Madrid, and regained power in several regions, while the socialists lost some of their strongholds.

The municipal and regional elections this Sunday (28) attested to the shift to the right in Spain, with the victory of the conservative Popular Party (PP) in most of the city councils and regional governments in dispute, and the consequent failure of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE). ), a few months before the general elections.

The results of these elections also reflect the rise of the right-wing Vox party and the independentist EH-Bildu in the Basque Country, as well as the disappearance of the liberal Ciudadanos from the political landscape.

With 95% of the ballot boxes counted, the PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo won in the municipal elections both in the vote count, with a difference of 687,000 over the PSOE of Pedro Sánchez, and in the number of local legislators, having obtained 22,739, against 20,160 for the socialists .

Vox, on the other hand, doubled its electoral support, going from 3.5% of the votes to 7.1%. In the number of local legislators, it had 530 in 2019 and today it reaches 1,663, that is, triple the number of representatives in all of Spain.

For its part, EH-Bildu obtained 1.70% and 1,391 representatives, 129 more than in 2019, and became the first political force in number of votes at the local level in the Basque Country.

Ciudadanos was the big loser of the day, having 378 representatives and losing 2,409. In the vote, it went from 8.73% of the votes to 1.35%.

In total, 21,778,181 voters, equivalent to 63.83% of the electoral census of 35.6 million people, went to the polls this Sunday, which represents a drop of just over one point (1.3%) in compared to 2019, when the participation rate was 65.19%.

PP triumphs in big cities

The PP was the most voted party in seven of Spain’s 10 major cities, including Madrid, Valencia, Zaragoza, Malaga and Seville, the latter a traditional socialist stronghold.

In the Spanish capital, the current mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, achieved an absolute majority, while the pro-independence party Junts was the big winner in Barcelona by overcoming Barcelona in Comum, legend of the current mayor, Ada Colau, in numbers. of legislators.

In total, the PP was the party with the most votes in 28 of the 50 provincial capitals, 17 more than in 2019, and in half of them by an absolute majority.

The party also maintained its dominance over the Madrid region, where the regional president (equivalent to the post of governor in Brazil), Isabel Diaz Ayusoobtained an absolute majority, while the left-wing formation Unidos Podemos, which governs in coalition with the PSOE at the national level, disappeared from the local parliament.

The PP also prevailed in the communities of La Rioja, Cantabria, Baleares, Aragón and Valencia, although in these last three regions it will need the support of VOX to govern.

The socialists also lost one of their strongholds, the region of Extremadura, although they kept Castilla-La Mancha and Asturias.

Euphoria in the PP and reflection in the PSOE

The euphoria was evident at the Popular Party headquarters in Madrid, where hundreds of supporters gathered with banners commemorating the triumph, a cheer that spread to most of the Conservatives’ regional headquarters.

“Spain has given us its trust. It has gained neutrality in the face of radicalism, respect in the face of disqualifications. We have taken the first step towards a new political cycle that we are going to open in the coming months,” declared Núñez Feijóo while receiving a standing ovation.

For her part, PSOE Federal Executive spokeswoman and Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, admitted that her party must “reflect in the coming months” and stressed that they need to “make an effort” to achieve “confidence” in the general elections. .

“We understand the message and from now on we start working with more intensity”, he said.