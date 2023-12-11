As planned, the Spanish team will have the Black Forest as its base camp for the Euro Cup to be held in Germany between June 14 and July 14, 2024. The Spanish Football Federation (FEF) confirmed this Monday that The facilities of the Der Öschberghof hotel, located in the German town of Donaueschingen, within the federated state of Baden-Württemberg, in the Black Forest-Baar district, will serve as headquarters for the team led by Luis de la Fuente within its attempt to return to the top of the Old Continent twelve years after closing with that unforgettable victory against Italy in the final held at the Kiev Olympics, the best cycle in its history.

The Der Öschberghof facilities meet all the requirements that the FEF had set so that the Spanish team could work with the maximum guarantees and prepare a tournament that will present Spain with a demanding first phase, after the draw held on the 2nd of December in Hamburg places La Roja within the so-called 'group of death'.

Spain will make its debut on Saturday, June 15, facing Croatia at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. A very tough debut against a team that was runner-up in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, that finished in third place in the World Cup held in 2022 in Qatar and that fell to Spain in the final of the last edition of the Nations League . Subsequently, Luis de la Fuente's men will have another test of fire on Thursday, June 20 against Italy, the current European champion, at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen. Spain will close the first phase by crossing swords with Albania on Monday, June 24 at the Esprit Arena in Düsseldorf.

A quiet environment with everything you need



To prepare for these matches and those that may come later if luck is on its side, Spain has opted for a very quiet location with large common and private spaces, indoors and outdoors. These are sports facilities at the level of the Spanish team and that professional clubs from different European leagues have previously occupied and examined, including Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool, which held a concentration there last July to prepare for the present season.

La Roja will have up to three football fields to prepare for the Euro Cup matches located in the Der Öschberghof environment. In addition, Spain will have large physical conditioning and recovery spaces equipped with the latest technology, according to the FEF.

The team will arrive at its facilities in Germany a minimum of five days before its debut in Berlin, as established by UEFA in its protocol. The intention of Luis de la Fuente, who already visited the Der Öschberghof facilities shortly after learning the fate that the draw had brought to Spain, would be to play a friendly in a nearby region in which to outline the final details before facing the great continental tournament.