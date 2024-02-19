EFE agency confirmed that defector pilot Kuzminov was killed in Spain

The Spanish news agency EFE confirmed that Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who hijacked a military helicopter to Ukraine in 2023, was killed in the Spanish city of Villajoyosa in Alicante on February 13. Relevant Information published on the agency's website.

In turn, the command of the Civil Guard in Alicante did not confirm that it was Kuzminov who was killed.