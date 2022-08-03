The concern about the growth of cases of sexual assault by chemical submission using the new “prick” method is worrying in Spain, especially in the region of Catalonia, where in recent weeks the number of complaints has skyrocketed.

(Also read: Cups will have tapas to avoid cases of burundanga in Catalan nightclubs)

The data speaks for itself: between January 1 and June 12, 2022, 288 cases of this type would have occurred in Catalonia alone, 167 due to chemical submission and 121 due to chemical vulnerability, to which must be added 17 complaints of the last few days before the Catalan regional police.

(You may be interested in: They report an increase in robberies with scopolamine in Medellín)

In Spain as a whole, in 2021, there were a total of 3,001 investigation requests to the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences of Spain (INTCF) of cases of sexual assault, and a study of submission or chemical vulnerability was requested in 994 (33, 1 percent) cases.72.1 percent of those analyzed tested positive for some substance – be it alcohol, drugs of abuse and/or psychotropic drugs – alone or in combination, in a context where 92.4 percent of the victims were women.

What is the ‘puncture’?

Photo: iStock – Twitter: @Joana73426614

The “prick” method, by which it is administered by injecting and not dissolving the burundanga (psychotropic drug that is extracted from a plant) or another similar substance in a drink, causes a loss of consciousness of the victim, with the aim of committing a sexual assault but also a property crime, recalls the Police.

The victim’s account speaks of being on the dance floor or among many people and feeling a prick in the arm or thigh and then noticing that the limb goes numb and then feeling dizzy and generally unwell.

Alba Martínez Rebolledo, an expert in sexual violence, explained to Efe that the “prick” methodology has been around for some time in places like the United Kingdom and that in Spain it began to be taken seriously after the last sanfermines, in Pamplona, ​​where several complaints were reported.

Martínez Rebolledo warns that in 80 percent of the cases of chemical submission, puncture or intoxication from the drink, the person responsible is known to the victim, “far from the myth of the unknown monstrous predator.”

The role of nightclubs

Despite the fact that in Catalonia all the complaints have occurred in nightclubs for now, from the nightlife association Fecarsam point out that the puncture method and, in general, chemical submission are rather limited to “illegal” leisure such as large parties or large bottles.

However, Fecarsam itself reported in May that twenty nightclubs adhered to the international protocol to prevent sexual assault, called ‘Ask for Angela’ (Ask for Angela).

Regarding the substances involved in the subjugation of the victim, although this type of aggression is associated with burundanga, and other substances such as GHB and Flunitrazepam, these only form part of three percent of the cases, and alcohol is one of them. substance available to all, the one with the greatest incidence.

The court response

The criminal lawyer specializing in sexual violence, Laia Serra, told Efe that there are many “urban legends with the burundanga,” and highlighted the high incidence of alcohol in this type of aggression.

Serra asks that, in the judicial field, “there be more training, more research, and fewer topics and fewer stereotypes”, in the face of a judicial system that either considers it difficult to prove these attacks or even points out to the victim: “If you’ve gone to a party, whoever plays with fire gets burned”.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe

More world news

– Pelosi challenges China with her visit to Taiwan, and tensions with the US escalate.

– How viable is a renegotiation of the FTA with the United States?

– This was the operation with which the US ended with the leader of Al Qaeda