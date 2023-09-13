Spain’s second consecutive scoring binge in a selection window that has been a kind of sporting blessing in the middle of the institutional storm. As in Georgia, La Roja calmed the nerves around them with goals, specifically the six they scored against weak Cyprus in a match that they took very seriously.

Clear proof of the importance that Luis de la Fuente attached to the match was the general tone of continuity in the eleven. With the entry of Merino for Fabián Ruiz and the new additions of Lamine Yamal, the golden teenager, and Nico Williams, the rotations came to an end. The last two were also forced by the injuries of Asensio and Dani Olmo and the excellent performance of the youngsters in Tbilisi.

As planned, the match was played in the vicinity of the Cypriot area. Spain looked for freshness and electricity in the bands, with youth as the predominant note. Lamine Yamal, who plays as if he had been in the national team all his life, threatened with dribbles and poisoned crosses while Cyprus equipped itself with two lines of five and four men. Their captain and forward, Sotiriou, was a buoy in the middle of the ocean with Unai Simón as a luxury spectator.

Spain Unai Simón, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Gayà (Balde, min. 61), Rodri, Gavi (Álex Baena, min. 75), Merino, Lamine Yamal (Ferran Torres, min. 61), Morata (Joselu, min. 46) and Nico Williams (Yéremy Pino, min. 46). 6 – 0 Cyprus Mall, Andreou (Panayiotou, min. 91), Karo, Gogic, Laifis, Correia, Kyriakou (Ioannou, min. 46), Kousoulos (Tzionis, min. 55), Charalampous (Pileas, min. 62), Kastanos and Sotiriou ( Pittas, min. 62). Goals:

1-0: min. 18, Gavi. 2-0: min. 33, Merino. 3-0: min. 70, Joselu. 4-0: min. 73, Ferran Torres. 5-0: min. 77, Alex Baena. 6-0: min. 83, Ferran Torres.

Referee:

Simone Sozza (Italy). He admonished Kastanos.

Incidents:

Qualification match for the Euro Cup played at the Nuevo Los Cármenes in Granada, before 17,311 spectators.

It soon became clear that this was a monologue. If Cyprus touched the ball, Gavi and Rodri were in charge of recovering it immediately. It remained to know when and how La Roja would be able to open the can, the big question of this type of duel against very inferior rivals. Le Normand touched the first with a slightly high volley but the one who scored it was Gavi, faster than anyone in joining the attack and precise in his left-footed shot after Nico Williams’ sprint and center from the left profile.

Spain did its homework early and that paved the way for a desired but late scoring tribute. The festive atmosphere of Nuevo Los Cármenes demanded a night of partying. He missed with his head and Morata’s right foot, in search of the team’s best historical scorers. Also Nico Williams in the one-on-one against Mall after showing off his speed. The winger, an unstoppable hammer for Andreou and Karo, his hard-working defenders, served the second to Merino, powerful in the header. Athletic’s pass, Real’s goal.

With no room for relaxation and ready for joy, Spain did not slow down. Lamine Yamal faced and crashed her shot into the post. There Morata was on the hunt, although offside. This time it was not his day and the option of increasing his numbers with La Roja was exhausted while Joselu warmed up on the wing to be the ‘9’ after the break. The worst news was the muscle injury of Nico Williams, the best of the first half, just before the break which led to Yéremy Pino taking his place.

Ferran lights the firework



The double advantage and Cyprus’ inability to threaten it reduced the pace of the duel after the restart. Inaccuracy appeared and the classic carousel of changes reduced the momentum of the Granada fans, who revived to give a gala ovation to the replaced Lamine Yamal. Once again the best of Spain is the Barça kid, whose meteoric appearance promises endless great nights with Spain.

The duel was advancing towards its outcome in the middle of the general yawn when Joselu livened things up by heading a good cross from his teammate Carvajal into the net. It was the bugle call to brighten the end with a fireworks that set off, like a good Valencian, Ferran Torres with the fourth. And he gave the impression that Spain scored when and how they wanted. Álex Baena, making his debut and kissing the saint, signed his hand before the sixth and final goal, which sealed the personal double of Ferran Torres, a last-minute guest and ultimately protagonist of the second consecutive party in Spain. Thirteen goals in two games, the best medicine against the upheaval of the environment.