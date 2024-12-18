Spain “complies with Europe” and stabilizes more than 320,000 public employees

The Minister of Public Service, Óscar López, announced this Wednesday that Spain has fulfilled the commitment made with the European Commission to stabilize 300,000 public employment places before December 31 of this year. “I’m starting strong and with positive news. Just today we have managed to stabilize 321,776 places,” López celebrated at the beginning of his appearance in the Finance and Public Service commission in the Congress of Deputies.

In the last semester of 2021, the Government passed a law to end the very high temporary employment in Spanish public employment. This rule, known as the ‘Iceta law’, came into force in 2022 and obliged all administrations to stabilize tens of thousands of public workers who did not have a permanent position, were interim or had temporary contracts. The objective was to reduce the temporality to 8% for these dates.

“There were many who doubted it was possible. Everyone knows the problem that exists, accumulated over many years, especially due to the territorial administration with the interim ones,” said López. In fact, a good part of these stabilizations forced by state law correspond to the autonomous communities and city councils. “This milestone was not easy to achieve, but it has been possible thanks to the coordination of the State, hand in hand with the unions and with the autonomous communities, which have announced the positions that corresponded to them,” celebrated the minister.

Precisely, the greatest stabilizations have occurred in the teaching and health sector, where temporary employment was especially hard on us. An analysis of the microdata of the more than two million people in the service of public administrations analyzed by elDiario.es at the end of 2022 showed that half of the workers in the public health system had a temporary contract at that time. In the case of education, one in three teachers was temporary. “They are essential professionals to sustain the welfare state,” said the minister.

However, López has acknowledged that there are still “selective processes called that remain to be resolved,” like a good part of the 40,000 places that the previous minister José Luis Escrivá announced in July. However, the new incorporations in the last three years have allowed the public service to be rejuvenated, which has seen four consecutive years of decline in the average age, which currently stands at 50 years. Also, the minister explained, “for the second consecutive year the number of incorporations exceeds the number of departures.”