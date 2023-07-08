Today, Saturday, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles commented on the United States’ decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine.

Robles said cluster bombs should not be sent to Ukraine, a day after the United States announced it would send the weapons to Kiev.

More than 100 countries, including Spain, ban cluster munitions. These munitions release large numbers of smaller bombs that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. The danger of bombs remaining unexploded for decades.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles

“Spain, based on its firm commitment to Ukraine, also has a strong commitment not to hand over certain weapons and bombs under any circumstances,” the Spanish minister told reporters during a rally in the capital, Madrid, ahead of the general elections scheduled for July 23.

“No to cluster bombs, and yes to Ukraine’s legitimate defense, which we understand should not be carried out with cluster bombs,” she added.

Robles said the decision to send the cluster bombs was taken by the US government, not NATO, to which Spain belongs. There is widespread support among Spanish parties for supporting Ukraine and providing military assistance to it in the current crisis.

Russia, Ukraine and the United States have not signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans the production, stockpiling, use and transfer of these weapons.