ANDSpain and the European Union pay tribute this Monday to the 192 victims of 17 nationalities murdered 20 years ago in a bomb attack in Madrid which also left almost 2,000 injured and was the first in a series of major Islamist attacks in Europe.

The official ceremony, presided over by the kings of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia, began at 11:15 am local time (6:15 am in Colombia), in the Gallery of the Royal Collections, a museum next to the Royal Palace, in the center of the Spanish capital.

The date of the attacks gave rise to the establishment of the European Day of Victims of Terrorismand the event was organized by the European Commission.

Flowers and a teddy bear at the foot of a panel with the names of the victims of the 11-M attacks. Photo:AFP

“Whoever knew that extreme manifestation of violence up close will never be able to forget it, just as cities like New York, London, Paris, Oslo, Barcelona, ​​Nice, Brussels and so many others will never forget it,” said the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez. in the speech that opened the ceremony.

Anyone who has known that extreme manifestation of violence up close will never be able to forget it.

It was “a day that fractured our lives irreparably”stated, for her part, Ana Cristina López Royo, who lost her husband in the Madrid attacks, and who was one of the three victims, or relatives of victims of attacks, who participated in the event.

Throughout the day there will be events of remembrance of the Atocha massacre. The first took place at 09:00 local time in the central Plaza de la Puerta del Sol, with the participation of the mayor of the city and the president of the autonomous community of Madrid, who laid a wreath.

At the place where the bombs exploded 20 years ago, the relatives of the victims, but also anonymous citizens, placed flowers, candles, or portraits of those who lost their lives.

A woman lights candles at the foot of a panel with the names of the victims of the 11-M attacks, which killed 192 people on March 11, 2004. Photo:AFP

At the Atocha station, the epicenter of the attacks, passersby paid their respects before a cobalt blue underground memorial inaugurated the day before, replacing a previous one that had been dismantled due to work to expand a metro line. .

On March 11, 2004 (11-M), ten bombs with timers placed on four suburban trains bound for Atocha station exploded a few minutes apart, causing 192 deaths and almost 2,000 injuries, in the bloodiest jihadist attack in history. 21st century in Europe.

Near the Atocha station in Madrid there is a memorial to the victims of 11M. Photo:Getty Images

“One before and one after”

Faced for years with the violence of the Basque armed independence organization ETA, Spain was accustomed to attacks, but the 11-M attack surpassed any previous magnitude.

The September 11 attacks in the United States, which left nearly 3,000 dead, had taken place two and a half years earlier, but at first it was not thought that the Madrid attacks were the responsibility of Al Qaeda, Osama bin's organization. Laden.

On March 11, 2004, 20 years ago, Islamist terrorism hit Europe massively for the first time.

“On March 11, 2004, 20 years ago, Islamist terrorism hit Europe massively for the first time,” French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal recalled this Monday in the French town of Arras.

“This date remains a before and after for our continent. We realized that we were targets too. “We understood it the hard way, the hard way.”he added, during a ceremony honoring the victims of terrorism.

Some people hug each other during the event held in memory of the victims on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the 11M jihadist attacks. Photo:EFE

The Madrid attack occurred in a heated political environment, in the final stretch of an electoral campaign towards legislative elections scheduled three days later.

At that time, the conservative Popular Party of the outgoing president of the government, José María Aznar, was the favorite against the Socialist Party of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

A year earlier, Spain had joined the United States in participating in the invasion of Saddam Hussein's Iraq. despite the opposition of public opinion.

Three convicted still in jail

Once the attack occurred, Aznar's government accused ETA of being behind the massacre.and continued to insist on it despite the accumulation of evidence pointing to jihadism.

The ETA hypothesis quickly deflated. Investigators located three bombs in backpacks that did not explode, which put them on the trail of the perpetrators, and on the same night of the drama they discovered seven detonators and a recording of verses from the Koran in a stolen van in Alcalá.

A video tape was found in which Al Qaida claimed responsibility for the attacks in “response” to Spain's participation in the Iraq war

Two days later, a videotape was found in which Al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attacks in “response” to Spain's participation in the Iraq war.

The photograph taken on March 6, 2024 shows the main lobby of the Atocha train station in Madrid where, twenty years ago, a coordinated attack left 191 dead and more than 1,800 injured on March 11, 2004. Photo:AFP

On Sunday the 14th, Spaniards voted massively and gave victory to the socialists, a victory largely explained by the poor management of communication of the catastrophe by the right, according to observers.

Three weeks after the attack, seven members of the commando that planted the bombs blew themselves up with explosives when they were surrounded by the police in their apartment in Leganés, on the outskirts of Madrid.

After three years of investigation, 29 other defendants, several of them Moroccans, were tried in a lengthy trial in 2007.

A union member holds a sign that says 'No to terrorism and war' in a commemorative space for reflection and tribute to the victims of the 11-M attacks Photo:AFP

After the process and subsequent appeals, The Spanish justice system sentenced 18 people.

Only three people remain in prison, two Moroccans and the Spaniard who supplied them with the explosives. They will be behind bars in principle until 2044.

AFP