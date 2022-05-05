The young man suspected of murdering several men in the city of Bilbao (north), after contacting them through a gay dating network, was handed over this Thursday to the Regional Police of the Basque Country (Ertzaintza), who arrested him, sources from this police informed Efe.

The detainee, Nelson David MB, 25 years old and born in ColombiaHe was wanted on suspicion of have ended the lives of eight menwhom he would have met through a network of contacts.

Security sources pointed out that the suspect told the ertzainas that he turned himself in with the intention of collaborating with the police after seeing on television that he was wanted, and after being arrested, he denied being the author of the acts with which he was accused.

An arrest warrant from a court in Bilbao weighed on him and he had been sought by both the Basque police and the rest of the State Security Forces for several days.

Until now, Four cases are in court for deaths that occurred between September and October 2021 in Bilbao, but the researchers suspect that this individual could be related to four other previous crimeswhich in their day were considered natural deaths.

The ‘modus operandi’ of the suspect

The deceased used a network of contacts, in which the alleged murderer could capture them, who stayed with the victims in their homes and there, through the administration of some narcotic substance, he managed to get their card codes and other bank detailsto then withdraw money from their accounts at ATMs and make transfers in their name.

The trigger for the opening of the investigation was the possible homicide of a 43-year-old resident of Bilbao on October 18, 2021, whose bank accounts were later looted.

The suspect of these crimes was denounced by a man, a resident of this Basque city, who managed to survive his attack.

When fleeing the place after this latest attack, the alleged perpetrator of the crimes left a backpack with personal belongings and a container with a narcotic substance, which facilitated his identification.

As reported today to Efe sources of the investigation, he had already been arrested for fraud in 2019 by the Basque police.

