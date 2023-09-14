The story of this group stage of the Davis Cup began crookedly for Spain and the premiere not only failed to straighten the course, but also fueled pessimism. The same day that Carlos Alcaraz announced his resignation, last Saturday, the Spanish team already suffered a spasm that was extended until this Wednesday, the date of takeoff at the La Fonteta pavilion. Without the Murcian on the poster, doubts and more doubts were reflected in the debut against the Czech Republic, a comfortable winner of a series (3-0) that leaves the group led by David Ferrer in a very delicate position. Taking into account the system of the new format, Spain is obliged to beat Serbia on Friday and, of course, South Korea at the end of Sunday. Any other variable would leave it out. That’s how raw things are.

Without the contribution of the Murcian or that of Rafael Nadal, one by his own decision and the other due to force majeure, the new captain was forced to resort to a set of circumstances, also taking into account that the brave Pablo Carreño is still in the reserve, injured, and that Roberto Bautista has arrived at the appointment between cottons. The situation, therefore, has forced Ferrer to rely on a second line without baggage whose seams were visible. Alejandro Davidovich (7-6(5) and 7-5 against Jiri Lehecka) had tried the doubles experience last year, but until now he had not played any individual duel in the competition, and the Valencian Bernabé Zapata (double 6- 4 favorable to Tomas Machac) is even more new.

Spain lost in these first two matches and also succumbed at night in the doubles, which at least offered the option of making up the locker. From water to water. So his presence in the Finals that will be held in November, in Malaga, seems rather complicated. The toll of the setback in the premiere leads him to a very compromised and to some extent distressing situation, because it does not seem like it would be a good idea to gamble with Novak Djokovic and his clique. The defeat against the Czechs and the resounding victory of the Balkans against Korea, on Tuesday, make the pass subject to a double victory in the remaining series. The first two finishers in each group prosper and everything suggests that Spain, the Czech Republic and Korea will be the ones fighting for second place. The beginning was not encouraging at all.

Bernabé Zapata, during the turn against Machac. EVA MANEZ (REUTERS)

Two bad games condemned Zapata in the opening, who delivered the serve as soon as the match opened and then, uphill, gave up a second break which decided in favor of Machac. Not the slightest tremor in the Czech. Despite his inferiority in the ranking –he is 119th in the world and Spanish is 75th–, he read perfectly and showed the way to his people. He only conceded one break option and sealed it firmly, the same one that Lehecka had in continuity. “I should have controlled the times more and been more patient. I came out a little nervous and he managed all the situations very well. This will help me learn. I think I have competed well, but being tense has made it difficult for me to reach my best level,” said the 26-year-old Valencian who this season has shown signs of progression, climbing to 37th place. He played at home before his people, and accused him.

Soulless atmosphere

Davidovich also paid dearly for a couple of mistakes in the duel between the two references. Lehecka – at 21 years old, a quarterfinalist this year in Australia and 30th on the list – approached him with determination and after winning the tiebreaker of the first set, took advantage of a couple of slips by the Malaga native in the final stretch – a break for 6-5 – and certified the victory. The mission was not easy. The Andalusian, 25th in the ATP, took to the court in Valencia knowing that he had to win no matter what, and against an opponent who beat him in the only precedent between them, this year at Queen’s. Although he kept his temper for most of the duel, he lost finesse at the critical moment and showed fatigue (physical and mental) in the doubles.

Spain didn’t even have any luck in the epilogue. The duo made up of Davidovich and Marcel Granollers started on the right foot, and even had two opportunities to at least get the honor prize, but they didn’t get it right and from then on they began to decompress. Carried away by the negative inertia of the entire afternoon, they ended up surrendering to Adam Pavlasek and Jakub Mensik, who until now had never formed together (5-7, 7-6(6) and 6-4). Ferrer’s men, then, are now on the ropes, practically exposed to a toss-up against Serbia. The panorama is more than ugly.

Davidovich tries to return the ball during doubles. EVA MANEZ (REUTERS)

“It always hurts to lose, but I am proud of my players,” said David Ferrer, in statements collected by the EFE agency. “The debut is never easy and we were playing against a great team [campeón tres veces, en 1980, 2012 y 2013]. I am happy with the attitude, this serves as a learning experience; It is part of the history of the competition and I also went through there,” she continued; “before Serbia [15.00, Movistar] We will have our options. We just lost and everything looks darker, it becomes more dramatized, but tomorrow the sun will rise and it will be another day. It’s going to be difficult, he’s the toughest rival, but what are you going to do to him? We must have faith. Let’s go little by little, lick the wounds and recover. I have the obligation for my team to be at its best to face what is coming.”

The atmosphere didn’t help at all. The action took place in a soulless atmosphere, in tune with that of the other three venues, Manchester, Split and Bologna. On a weekday, not even half the capacity was reached in the Valencia pavilion, where the public paraded into the streets when the outcome of the series had not yet arrived. Bitter, sad and, surely, undeserved departure for the new Spanish captain.

TRIUMPHS OF CANADA, GREAT BRITAIN AND THE UNITED STATES A.C. In the other qualifiers that were played yesterday, Canada, the United States and Great Britain resolved their respective commitments. The Canadians were superior to Italy, greatly diminished by the absences of Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini. In the singles, Alexis Galarneau (7-6(8) and 6-4) and Gabriel Diallo (7-5 ​​and 6-4) beat the LorenzosSonego and Musetti respectively. The Americans, for their part, took advantage of the doubles turn to win. After the triumphs of Macenzie McDonald and Borna Gojo, the North American couple, Krajicek-Ram, decided against the experienced Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig (7-6(5), 6-7(3) and 6-2. Finally, the British team won the victory thanks to the performances of the young Jack Draper (6-7(8), 6-3 and 7-6(4) against Kokkinakis) and Daniel Evans (6-1, 2- 6 and 6-4 to Alex de Minaur). Australia, at least, managed to file in the doubles; Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden were able (7-6(5) and 6-4) with Skupski and Evans.

