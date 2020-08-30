Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers open essential information of the coronavirus during the crisis. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The worst week of the second wave of the coronavirus closes this Friday – the Ministry of Health does not update data on Saturdays or Sundays – with a new record of infections (the second in a row) and consolidates a change in the pattern in the territorial distribution of positives . More and more cases are being detected on the Mediterranean coast (except Catalonia) and the Canary Islands, in addition to Madrid, while the situation continues to stabilize in those communities, such as Aragon, that have had the worst time in the last two months.

Spain has added 9,779 cases to the Health counts this Friday, raising the weekly increase to almost 34,000 positives. In percentage, the growth in these five days is 8.3% throughout the country, but this figure is as always an average that hides large differences between communities.

The Balearic Islands are where infections have accelerated the most, which have grown by 34.3% since Monday. They are followed by the Canary Islands (22.8%), Murcia (22.1%), the Valencian Community (13.6%) and Andalusia (12.5%). In all cases, these are areas where the hit of the virus was less in the first wave.

Madrid deserves a special mention, the epicenter of the epidemic in March and that this Friday has registered its highest increase in notifications in a single day (3,441), has experienced its worst week of the second wave (10,226 new positives) and has also grown above Average: 9.4%.

There are already almost 2,000 patients admitted to hospitals in Madrid for coronavirus, a tenth of them in the ICU. 14% of the beds in the region, the highest percentage in Spain, are filled with these patients.

The healthcare pressure in the whole of Spain has grown slightly, to 6% of all beds in the country’s health centers. Health and the communities reiterate that the low income is the biggest difference with the first wave, when the cases detected were almost all patients who were already in serious condition and were over 60 years old.

Now they are mostly young (in their mid-thirties), about half of them asymptomatic and the rest with mild symptoms in general, according to the authorities. These defend that the health system continues to increase its diagnostic capacity (87,000 PCR tests were processed last Tuesday, according to Health) and that contact tracing, although with some limitations, is paying off.

Experts, however, warn that if all the chains of contagion are not interrupted, sooner or later the virus will reach higher risk groups, income will grow – this Friday there are 188 more in the plant and 36 in the ICU than this Thursday – and mortality will eventually do so. Health has declared this Friday 15 new deaths (129 in the last seven days), although this data suffers from a chronic delay in notifications.

In the rest of Spain, the situation is experiencing a very slight rebound in Cantabria and Galicia, with weekly increases of 8.9% and 8.4% – a few tenths above the national average -, stability in the two Castiles, Asturias, Extremadura , Navarra, the Basque Country and La Rioja (growth between 5% and 8%) and an improvement in two of the communities that came from a worse epidemiological situation, which are the ones with the smallest percentage increases: Aragon (3.9% ) and Catalonia (4.7%),

The incidence throughout Spain in the last 14 days, one of the most used to compare the situation between different countries, continues to escalate and is already at 190 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the largest in the EU.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Guide to action against the disease