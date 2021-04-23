The third vice president of the Government of Spain and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, upon her arrival this Thursday at the European Commission. EFE

Portugal on Thursday paved the way for other EU partners by becoming the first country to present its recovery plan to Brussels. The European Commission hopes that in the coming days Spain, Greece and France will be able to follow in their footsteps. On the eve of that delivery, the Community Executive sat down again with the Spanish Government to address, among other issues, the package of labor market reforms, which Brussels wanted to tie short from the beginning.

The Third Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, closed the content of the plan after meeting this Thursday with Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis. Both held a meeting of about an hour in which their closest advisers also participated. Community sources assured that it was a pleasant dialogue with a positive tone. In the face-to-face meeting, which had been requested by the vice president, they addressed the reforms presented by Spain. According to the sources consulted, the labor leg of the Spanish plan can be practically closed after Brussels has not raised the need to introduce changes, not even in the chapter on collective bargaining.

“The reform we are proposing is comprehensive and ambitious,” said Díaz before meeting with the Latvian vice president, who just a month ago expressed his concern with the labor reform that Spain was preparing. Those – “comprehensive” and “ambitious” – were precisely the words that Dombrovskis chose then to define the reform he expected from Spain. The vice president highlighted the “good reception” of her proposals, which seek to tackle the “absolute anomaly” that is dragging the Spanish labor market, with high rates of structural and youth unemployment and “unbearable precariousness”. Díaz said before meeting with Dombrovskis that “for the first time” Spain is going to address these problems, which year after year appear in the Commission’s recommendations.

The minister recalled that the pillar of the labor reform contained in the Spanish plan is made up of 10 structural reforms and seven investments. To these is added another transversal part for the digitization and modernization of public services that will benefit those of Employment, Justice or Health. Díaz confirmed that Dombrovskis had not asked him for further modifications of the labor market reforms, which Madrid has been negotiating with Brussels for months. “Without prejudice to revealing the content of the meeting, which they have to understand that it is discreet, this has not happened at any time,” he said to questions from journalists.

Díaz, who also met with the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, had planned the meeting with Dombrovskis for last December. Then, however, he was only able to meet with Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni. This Thursday, Díaz and Dombrovistkis also addressed the social summit in Porto and the next steps to implement the Social Pillar of the EU. Community sources recalled that, once delivered, the plan must still be evaluated by the Commission and the Council. The Latvian will meet this Friday by videoconference with the Second Vice President and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño.