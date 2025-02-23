Who said the important thing is the way? That will be sometimes and in specific situations. Of course, it is more than questionable referring to the path of the Spanish team to the Eurobasket next summer. Because the main thing, which was classified, was achieved for a long time. The trajectory, the matches played throughout the phase, has been unequal and nothing brilliant, but it is the least.

We must remain with the presence of Spain in the tournament that will organize jointly Latvia, Cyprus, Finland and Poland. And, already put, with the good taste of a comeback, and the consequent victory (59-52), in the last clash, played this Sunday in León against Belgium.

Spain adapted to the physical level and permissive referees that ended up unraveling Scariolo, Spanish coach, and sealed a triumph of merit with many casualties. Belgium, classified on Thursday, also rotated.

The current European champion lived another complicated maturity test at the Palacio de los Deportes de León. The young Scariolo selection suffered in the first half to see the rival hoop. Belgium did not do much better, and the result to rest says it all: 22-25.









Xabi López-Arostegui and Izan Almansa gave some regularity to Spanish attack in the second quarter, but the rest of minutes was to suffer, with 25% of success in field shots. Seven baskets in two rooms was the summary of a Spain that, after a lazy first quarter (11-11), at least tried to bite.

The referees allowed enough contact and the Spaniards were brave in search of the hoop, forcing fouls and free throws. However, although it seemed difficult, the success went down and it was the host went to tow on the scoreboard. Jean-Marc Mwema (21 points at the end of the game), Kevin Tomb and the rebounds of Ridder’s Thijs was the highlight of the Belgians until then.

Spain also took better care of the ball, after seven losses as a presentation, and maintained its progression in the second half. It matched the Belgian physical level, something that they lacked against Latvia three days ago, and found solutions in attack.

The rebound was the last big problem of those of Scariolo, but the Belgian success stagnated. Spain gave another step to the front, increased the rhythm of the game and not even the expulsion of Scariolo, for two technical fouls, prevented a triumph that allows preparing the Eurobasket with a halo of hope.