Vaccination center at the Olympic Stadium in Seville, on April 23. PACO PUENTES

Spain closes the month this Friday with the lowest number of deaths from coronavirus since last September. With 2,757 deaths throughout April reported by the Ministry of Health, the blow of the pandemic remains brutal, but now the country can begin to look with hope at a powerful light that shines at the end of the tunnel: vaccines. In the last 30 days, while more than eight million doses were applied, mortality has plummeted from the more than 200 daily deaths reported in March to around 90 in April.

Although the exact figure will not be known until the Carlos III Health Institute consolidates the data – it usually takes about three weeks – the trend is already clear. You have to go back to the summer of last year to find a similar record of deaths reported by the ministry or by the autonomous communities’ own accounting.

Places very hit by the third wave, such as Valencia, the Balearic Islands or Asturias, have come to halve the deaths of the previous month. But, despite the clear differences with the first months of the year, there are also communities where the month of April has been similar to that of March. Navarra, Aragon and the Basque Country have reported more deaths than the previous month.

“The circulation of the virus is still high, but we already have most of the most vulnerable groups protected thanks to vaccines,” says José Luis Alfonso, professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Valencia. “We can also see it in the drop in hospitalizations among the older age groups. They no longer get sick from the virus or they do it mildly. Vaccination has been a big step forward ”, he adds.

All the experts are more optimistic, but no one yet dares to announce that we are approaching the end of the pandemic. The worst is already beginning to be left behind thanks to immunizations, but there are still too many elements of uncertainty, such as the new variants, to stop thinking about what lies ahead and err on the side of optimism.

“I’m even afraid to say it, although I think we are closer to the end. If this pandemic has shown us something, it is that every time we have begun to take something for granted, reality has hit us hard in the whole face ”, confesses Elena Vanessa Martínez, president of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology (SEE). “But there is no doubt that we are on the right track. One of the things that we can be proud of and that also explains the current situation is that we have managed to ensure that Easter did not turn into another Christmas or another summer. The measures were readjusted and this has meant that the regrowth has not gone any further or has become a new wave ”, he adds.

Santiago Moreno, head of the infectious diseases service at Hospital Ramón y Cajal (Madrid), is convinced that “there are sufficient reasons to think that we are already leaving the worst of the pandemic behind.” “The vaccination and mortality data make us optimistic, although I also feel anger and helplessness to see that people continue to be infected and die, and that in my hospital we have 100 hospitalized and 30 admitted to the ICU due to the virus,” he says. .

During last summer, the incidence of the coronavirus fell to very low levels – less than 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days – and there were some days without any deaths. But this, experts recall, was only possible after the traumatic confinement of the spring of 2020. The virus began to spread again already during the summer months and between October and November the second wave hit Spain. After the new infections that began to rise before Christmas, January 2021 closed as the second month with the most deaths in the entire pandemic, with more than 11,000 deaths, as confirmed by the already consolidated data of the Carlos III Institute.

Is it possible that the downward curve and the best figures are a reflection of what happened a year ago in the summer? “The situation is not like it was then,” says Alfonso. “Now vaccination is advancing in younger and younger population groups and research is already confirming that vaccines are also safe for adolescents. This is going to significantly reduce the incidence now that we have already managed to do so with mortality ”.

The vaccination campaign accelerates every week and there are already close to two million doses administered weekly, almost double than just a month ago. And the forecasts are that the rate of punctures will accelerate as the weekly remittances of doses that Spain receives increase and new vaccines are incorporated into the four already administered.

The end of the pandemic is still far away, experts warn however. In Spain there is a long way to go to have 70% of the population immunized, which should begin to make group immunity a reality. At the current rate of vaccination, this would be possible in late summer.

“Until then, we still have a lot of work ahead of us,” predicts the president of the SEE. “It is true that there is pandemic fatigue and that some measures are becoming more and more expensive to apply, but if we want to have a more relaxed summer, similar to the summers we remember before the pandemic, we still have to lower the incidence a lot. [en torno a los 230 casos por 100.000 habitantes] and cut thousands of chains of contagion that are still underway ”, adds Elena Vanessa Martínez.

At the international level, José Luis Alfonso focuses on the need to vaccinate the entire population of the planet: “Even if we do our homework in a country, the risk that the new variants will reduce the effectiveness of vaccines is very real. This is why the World Health Organization (WHO) calls for a global effort. With vaccines, you limit the circulation of variants that are sensitive to the antibodies they generate, but they circulate more, so they begin to be resistant. That is why mass vaccinations are necessary throughout the world. Every time the virus reproduces, there is a risk of a mutation occurring. The fewer times we give him that opportunity, the better it will be ”, he concludes.

Several questions remain to be resolved, experts point out. One of them is how long the immunity will last, if new booster doses of the vaccine will be needed or if the coronavirus will become a seasonal disease. “I think it doesn’t have to be that way,” defends Santiago Moreno. “It is true that there is a risk of new variants and that it is necessary to vaccinate the world population as soon as possible, but if we can respond reasonably quickly to this challenge, I am convinced that we will control the pandemic in a year and a half. This does not have to be a new flu that returns every winter, “he concludes.